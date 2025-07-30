Want to privatize your reposts on TikTok? Follow the guide to know how you can make your reposts private and enjoy your desired amount of privacy on the platform. We shall see the steps for the same, along with a lot more. So, let us begin.

What are ‘reposts’ on TikTok?

On TikTok, ‘reposts’ are pretty much a video you find or see, and you want your friends to see it too, but without sharing it everywhere else. Once you add it there, it shows up on your friends’ “For You” pages, but it doesn’t go on your own profile. So, the people viewing it know that you haven’t made it and the due credit goes to the maker of the video. But your friends will be able to find and see that video.

Can one make one’s reposts private on TikTok?

Not really. There is no direct way of making a repost private for yourself on TikTok. This is not how it works, and you will have to look for some other ways. Reposts once made public just exist where they are sent and will appear on the pages for your friends. But if you are adamant on making the desired changes, there is something that you can actually do about it.

Steps to make a repost private

Like we said, there is no method leading to what you are saying. TikTok doesn’t have the required settings to make the repost you made private by any means, but that shouldn’t stop you! Here are the two ways that are equally helpful.

Make Your Account Private

Open TikTok on your phone or the device that you use and go to your Profile.

Click on the three lines located at the top of the screen.

Select “Settings and privacy” from the options that pop up.

Tap on “Privacy.”

To finalize your decision, toggle on “Private account” to finally make your account private.

Doing this will make sure that only approved followers can see your reposts and other content.

Unrepost the Shared Video

If you’ve reposted something and no longer want it visible there, you can simply go and undo it. Find the reposted video, tap the “Share” icon, and click on the option that mentioned removing it. Now your repost will be removed from there and no one can see it.

Another way as an alternate

If you only want specific friends to see a video, you can also choose not to use the repost button. Instead, tap the “Share” icon on the video and send it directly to individual friends through the means of a private message. This keeps it completely private between you and them, like a text message that you send people as a DM.

So, the gist is that it’s not possible for a user to privatize a repost, since the platform doesn’t allow it. But you can still find ways to hide that very repost on TikTok, or share it privately, however it works for you.