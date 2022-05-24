How to hide comments in word

Well, remarks are an incredible method for increasing your statement records for the survey. They are very diverting and occupy a ton of room that is the reason knowing how to stow away and breakdown them in word record is particularly significant expertise to master and here are a few stages you can follow

The main strategy is to conceal remarks just in the show markup. This choice works best when you need to conceal your remarks without concealing your other check changes or corrections that way you can keep chipping away at your record without being occupied by the remarks to do this basically explore the audit tab. Open the show markup drop-down menu. Click on the descending confronting bolt toward the end and afterwards deselect remarks deselecting remarks conceals your remarks without influencing any of your different markups or really looking at changes. This will permit you to zero in on refreshing the substance inside your archive without being occupied by the remarks.

The subsequent technique is to conceal your remarks utilizing the straightforward markup view just explore the survey tab. Open the presentation audit drop-down menu by clicking on the descending confronting bolt toward the end. Then, at that point, select basic markup and flip the show remarks orders. At the point when your remarks are imploded, they show up as little symbols on the right half of your archive and you can in any case see the singular remarks by tapping on them.

The last strategy is to conceal your remarks and track changes utilizing the no markup view to do this just explore the survey tab. Open the presentation or view the drop-down menu by tapping on the descending confronting bolt toward the end pick no markup and the no markup view conceals your remarks as a whole and your track changes inside your Document. This is best for assessing what your record will resemble if you somehow managed to acknowledge all track changes and those are the various ways of falling and concealing remarks in Microsoft.