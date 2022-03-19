How to hide comments on TikTok live

TikTok’s social media dominance is undeniable these days. The short video-sharing app has amassed hundreds of millions of users worldwide (689 million as of January 2021) and has influenced the content strategy of virtually every other social media app.

Although TikTok has had an impact on several other popular social media apps in various ways, it has also had an impact on its older peers. TikTok was unique in that it allowed content creators to live-stream themselves within the app. Of course, this has resulted in some incredible content, but there are a few aspects of the app’s live interface that could be improved.

There is a way to remove the stream of comments that appear beneath your live video. To learn how to hide comments beneath a TikTok Live video, keep reading.

The creators of some live broadcasts want their viewers to be able to comment and interact with them. However, if it isn’t you, it’s understandable! Sometimes all you want to do is broadcast your live stream without having to deal with a never-ending flood of other users’ thoughts.

TikTok, thankfully, has built-in controls that allow you to turn the feature on and off. Logging in to your TikTok account is the first step. Press the “+” symbol in the main toolbar when you’re on the main screen.

The in-app camera is the next feature to appear. Then select the Live tab from the bottom menu. When the Live menu appears, press “settings,” which should appear on the right-hand side of the screen. A slider will appear, and if you disable it, other people will be unable to comment on your live streams at all.

Don’t worry if you ever want to change it back! The change isn’t permanent, and by repeating the steps and returning the slider to its previous position, you can quickly re-enable comments on Live videos.

TikTok’s new feature provides a significantly higher level of depth and detail when it comes to living stream settings than its competitors, demonstrating once again why the prodigy video-sharing app is at the top of the social media game.

There doesn’t appear to be a way to turn off the comments that appear at the bottom and side of standard TikTok videos that are widely available. When future updates to the app are released, stay tuned for more information about those capabilities.