How to check internet speed from Google homepage

Is your internet service provider (ISP) providing you with the promised data speed? Is your internet connection erratic at times? If you answered yes to both questions, the only way to find out is to test your internet speed. Google’s homepage is a simple and quick way to check your internet speed. Although there are several websites and apps available to check your internet speed, one of the simplest methods is to go to the Google homepage and do so. Google teamed up with Measurement Lab (M-Lab) to create a five-step process for testing your internet connection speed.

“To complete the test, you will be connected to Measurement Lab (M-Lab), and your IP address will be shared with them and processed by their privacy policies.” M-Lab conducts the test and makes the results available to the public to promote Internet research. “Your IP address and test results are included in the published information, but no other information about you as an Internet user is included,” Google said.

From the Google homepage, follow these five steps to check your internet speed

Step 1: Open any internet browser on your computer, smartphone, or tablet and type Google.com.

Step 2: In the search bar, type ‘Run Speed Test.’

Step 3: A new dialogue box will appear, with the ‘Internet speed test’ option. “In less than 30 seconds, check your Internet speed. A message from the dialogue box read, “The speed test usually transfers less than 40 MB of data, but may transfer more data on fast connections.”

Step 4: In the box, click the ‘Run Speed Test’ button.

Step 5: A new window will open, displaying all of the information about your internet speed. If you’d like to run another internet speed test, click here.

Meanwhile, according to US-based broadband speed tester Ookla, Internet speeds in India are continuing to improve, with the country ranking 70th (+3) and 122nd (+6) in the global internet speed rankings based on fixed broadband and mobile download speeds in June last year, respectively. In June of last year, India ranked first in fixed broadband internet speeds, with an average download speed of 58.17Mbps, up from 55.65Mbps in May. After a small dip in May, overall fixed download speeds in June were the highest for India on the Global Index, according to the report.