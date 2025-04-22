Do you want to hide the like count on your Facebook account? Then this is the guide that you’ve been looking for. Here we will discuss how one can hide the like count on Facebook on their own as well as other posts. We will also see what happens when someone decides to do it and what impact does it have on their accounts. With that in mind, let us begin.

What does it mean to hide like count on Facebook?

Hiding the like count on Facebook means making the number of reactions of likes, loves, etc. that a post has received invisible to other users. This is done keeping the privacy preferences of people in mind, making it easier for them to manage their account activities. If you hide the like count on your posts, other people will not be able to see the total number of reactions your posts have received. You, however, will still be able to see the exact number of reactions on your own posts.

How to hide like count on Facebook?

Hiding like count on Facebook can sometimes be an option, especially when you think it is necessary for you and your account. If that is the case, then you can follow these steps –

For the Desktop

Go to https://www.facebook.com/ and log in to your account.

Click on your profile picture in the upper-right corner of the screen.

Select Settings & privacy, then click Settings.

On the left sidebar, click on Reaction preferences to move ahead in the process.

Under Hide number of reactions, toggle on your posts to the “on” position.

Doing this will finally turn the number of reactions to appear on the screen for others, and even for you if you choose so.

For mobile phones

Open the Facebook app on your mobile phone.

Tap the menu icon, which usually appears as the three horizontal lines or your profile picture.

On Android, it’s typically in the top-right corner, whereas for iOS devices it’s usually in the bottom-right corner. However, confirm it all the same.

Scroll down and tap Settings & Privacy, then tap Settings.

Scroll down to the Preferences section and tap Reaction Preferences.

Under Hide number of reactions, toggle on your posts to turn it on.

This will hide the number of likes on your posts and will keep your stuff private.

How to turn off like count from others on Facebook?

If you want to turn off the like count on Facebook from others’ posts, then you will be following almost the same steps as above. The only difference here is that you will be required to hide likes for “On posts from others” by turning on the toggle right in front of it.

Doing this will help you to hide the like count on Facebook for your as well as others’ posts on the platform. The platform’s policies are very stringent when it comes to the privacy of the users. We hope you can now follow these steps and hide the like count easily.