Want to hide your location on Instagram? Follow the guide to know your methods and ways and to pull off a ghost mode on Instagram. We shall see the details of it in chunks, covering all the necessary information. So, let us begin.

Is it possible to hide one’s location on Instagram?

Yes, your concern is legit, and it’s definitely possible to hide your location on Instagram. On top of that, there are multiple ways to do it. We shall see all these methods and will help you to figure out how you can make it happen. In either case, there is caution and a change of settings. Let us see the details of it.

Ways to hide location on Instagram

If you don’t want your friends to find out your location on Instagram, then these are a few ways that you can take help from.

Avoid a location tag at all costs

When you create a new post or story, simply don’t select a location. This is a voluntary action and can be avoided in cases when the location does not to be revealed. This is the most straightforward way to keep your live location a private affair.

Remove Location from Existing Posts

You can edit old posts that have a location tag. This will remove them, also taking off the mark of the location that you had previously added. For this, just go to the post, tap the three dots, select “Edit,” and remove the location.

Check out the location services on your mobile phone

For the most control, go into your phone’s settings and disable location access for the Instagram app. This will also give you the options to completely disable the location, or keep it turned on for certain occasions like when you are using the app. You can make a choice depending on what you think you want. This prevents the app from ever knowing your location, so it can’t suggest it or tag it automatically.

Control Location on the “Friend Map”

Instagram has a map feature where you can share your live location. This works both ways, but if you just don’t want to share your location anymore, you can take care of that. To turn this off, go to your direct messages, tap the map icon at the top, and adjust your settings to stop sharing your location with anyone on Instagram. Once you make these settings, your work is done.

These are a few ways that can successfully help you hide your location on Instagram. It is handy when you want some peace of mind without having to think that somebody knows your whereabouts. It also increases the sense of privacy and security online, as only the people you want to share your location with have your location. By this, we mean when you share your location with someone by a DM or something. Either way, it is a great control measure to keep your location and more to yourself.