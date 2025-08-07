With just weeks left before Google’s August 20 launch event, the floodgates have opened once again. The latest leak reveals the Pixel 10 Pro XL in striking detail, alongside the base Pixel 10, showcasing color options, design elements, and likely hardware upgrades. The information sourced from a leak by German tech publication WinFuture gives us our best look yet at Google’s flagship Android offering for 2025.

At first glance, the Pixel 10 Pro XL appears visually similar to last year’s Pixel 9 Pro XL, sticking closely to the design language that has come to define the Pixel line in recent years. However, a closer look at the renders suggests a more refined aesthetic.

The leaked images show the Pro XL in Obsidian, a sleek, polished black finish. The phone continues the trend of flat sides and rounded corners, blending industrial minimalism with ergonomic appeal. The metal sides feature a polished surface, suggesting a premium in-hand feel that might rival the likes of the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Perhaps most notable is the massive rear camera array, which houses three camera sensors a design trait consistent with previous leaks indicating a powerful photography setup. The display appears nearly edge-to-edge, with thin bezels promising an immersive viewing experience.

Pixel 10 in “Indigo” Brings a Splash of Color

While the Pro XL leans into its bold, monochromatic look, the base Pixel 10 brings more flair. Renderings show it in the long-rumored “Indigo” color, a vibrant hue that wraps around the entire device — including the camera bar, flat aluminum sides, and even the physical buttons.

This full-color unibody aesthetic marks a departure from the two-tone look of earlier Pixel generations and adds a sense of unity to the device’s visual profile. Though the base Pixel 10 is smaller than its XL sibling, it may still carry significant photography chops, with rumors suggesting a 50MP primary camera, 48MP ultra-wide lens, and even a 48MP telephoto, bringing it closer to flagship territory.

Display, Hardware, and Charging Upgrades

Leaks from earlier this summer have steadily built a picture of what to expect under the hood of the Pixel 10 series. The Pixel 10 Pro XL is expected to sport a 6.8-inch OLED display, slightly larger than the 6.3-inch screen on the regular Pixel 10 Pro.

Both devices are likely to be powered by Google’s latest Tensor G5 chipset, which is said to offer more meaningful performance and efficiency improvements compared to the relatively minor leap from Tensor G3 to G4.

Battery-wise, the Pro XL could carry a massive 5,200mAh battery, making it the largest ever in a Pixel phone. Charging will also see a bump, with wired speeds rumored at 39W and wireless at 15W, closing the gap between Pixel and faster-charging Android rivals.

No 128GB? Pro XL Goes Big on Storage

If the leaks hold true, Google is making a bold move with the Pixel 10 Pro XL’s storage tiers. The entry-level model will reportedly start at 256GB, eliminating the 128GB option entirely. Higher variants will include 512GB and 1TB, aligning Pixel more closely with premium phones from Apple and Samsung.

This storage increase may signal Google’s intent to further target power users, creators, and professionals who demand more space for photos, videos, and high-performance apps especially in a device marketed as an AI-powered productivity tool.

Potential Pricing: Pixel Reaches Ultra-Premium Territory

One of the most talked-about rumors involves pricing, and the Pixel 10 Pro XL is expected to carry a significant premium.

The base 256GB variant could launch at $1,199, putting it toe-to-toe with other premium flagships. The top-end 1TB model might go for as much as $1,549, a price point rarely seen for a Pixel device in the past.

Meanwhile, Google’s ambitious Pixel 10 Pro Fold expected to feature even more cutting-edge hardware could debut at $2,149 for the 1TB model, making it Google’s most expensive consumer product to date.

Closing in on Launch Day

With Google’s official Made by Google event scheduled for August 20, the leaks leave little to the imagination. Industry watchers believe that Google will unveil several devices, including:

Pixel 10

Pixel 10 Pro

Pixel 10 Pro XL

Pixel 10 Pro Fold (possibly delayed to October)

Pixel Watch 4

Pixel Buds 2A

However, only the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro XL are expected to be available for sale immediately after the event, with store availability likely from August 28.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL, with its refined design, improved hardware, and expanded storage tiers, is shaping up to be a serious contender in the ultra-premium Android space. Google is clearly looking to evolve the Pixel line beyond its value-focused roots into something more aspirational a phone that competes not just on smarts and software, but on design, performance, and prestige.

If these leaks prove accurate, the Pixel 10 Pro XL won’t just be large in size it could also be large in impact, as Google tries to carve out a larger slice of the flagship market.