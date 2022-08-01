How to take burst photos on iPhone 12?

Apple iPhones have been the best of the best in the market for a very long time now and it has cemented into a fact that iPhones have the best smartphone cameras as per industry standard. Every other brand is trying to compete with iPhone’s camera technology, but no one is even close.

Anyways, if you have been using an iPhone for a long time, you must know about the Burst Mode in your camera. Yes, the same feature that allows you to take multiple shots in a quick second. It is a great feature to click action pictures or motion pictures. You must have used this feature in the past by long pressing the shutter button and activating it. However, since the launch of the iPhone 12, Apple has introduced Quick Take that activates the same exact way as Burst Mode used to do before- by long pressing the shutter button.

For those of you who are unaware of Quick Take, let me just tell you that it is a feature that allows you to take quick video snippets straight from the Photos option without having to switch to Video mode on iPhone.

So, where did the Burst Mode go? Did Apple ditch it?

Well, the simple answer is NO! Apple did not ditch the Burst Mode feature, but its functionality has changed since the launch of the iPhone 12.

Let me tell you how to enable Burst Mode in iPhone 12 and later.

If you are holding your iPhone in Portrait > Click on the Shutter Button > Press and Hold for a second, then swipe to your left to take Burst Mode photos. If you are holding your phone in Landscape mode > Click on the Shutter Button > Press and Hold for a second, then swipe your finger in the upwards direction to take Burst Mode photos.

That is all you need to know to start using Burst mode again. The feature never went away, Apple had just changed the functionality of this feature. If you long press on the shutter button now, it will enable Quick Take with which you can shoot instant video snippets, right from your Camera mode.

iPhone cameras have gotten better and better each year and with the upcoming iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 pro line-up, the stakes are going to be even higher. Speculations suggest that iPhone 14 pro is getting a Camera upgrade from 12 MP to 48 MP.