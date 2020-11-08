Apple just keeps making things better for its users. With its latest update iOS 14, you can not just redesign your screen with widgets and translate apps but also do much more. The new update lets you enjoy the all-new library app along with no full-screen calls. With all that it has to offer, The icing on the cake of iOS 14 is that it lets you hide photos! If you didn’t hear about this news or don’t know how to hide photos, don’t worry that’s what we’re here for.

If your phone keeps getting in hands of friends and family and you have no space, if kids keep asking for your phone to play games and click photos, keeping your privacy can be a tedious task to do. When your phone keeps getting in the hand of people and you’re worried about how to keep people off your photo gallery-

Here’s how you can hide photos on your iPhone or iPad in iOS 14

Follow some simple steps and keep the lurkers away from your personal photos. In this blog, we will tell you how to hide photos on your iPhone or iPad in iOS 14. Follow the procedure with easy pointers.

Reach the photos app in your iPhone Select the pictures that you want to hide from the lurkers Later that step, tap on the share icon present on the bottom right corner of the screen Explore the options while swiping till you find the ‘Hide’ option. Tap on the ‘Hide’ option You will receive a confirmation box, tap on ‘Hide photos’ to confirm the action

To hide photos on your iPhone, that is all you have to do. All the pictures and videos you select will no longer appear in the recent photos. They will be only visible in the ‘Hidden’ albums of your iPhone. Surely, there is no easier way to hide your photos, within a few steps.