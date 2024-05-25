Users of the well-known video game digital distribution network Steam can view their friends’ games, achievements, and other activities in the social section of the platform. You may, however, occasionally wish to keep your gaming habits private. It’s simple to hide your recent activity on Steam, whether you want to keep a low profile, protect your privacy, or prevent spoilers. This is a comprehensive guide to assist you in navigating the most recent 2024 upgrade.

Access your Steam profile.

Select “Edit Profile.”

Access the ‘Privacy Settings’ menu item.

Set the “Private” privacy setting under “Game Details.”

Step 1: Launch Steam, then select Your Profile.

Launch Steam : Open Steam and Launch the Steam software on your PC.

Get into your profile : To access a drop-down menu, click on your username at the top of the window, then choose "Profile."

Step 2: Modify the Profile

Profile Page Privacy Preferences : Once you’re on your profile page, locate and click the “Edit Profile” button, which is often found on the right side of the page.

Configuring Privacy : Go to the "Privacy Settings" tab located on the left side of the screen in the profile editor.

Step 3: Modify Your Privacy Preferences

Details of the game : There are a number of settings under the Privacy Settings section. See “Game details.” This option manages how visible your personal games, playtime, and accomplishments are. It could be set to “Public” or “Friends Only” by default.

Placed in Private : "Game details" should be changed to "Private." This will make your collection of games, playtime, and accomplishments inaccessible to anybody but you.

Step 4: Keep Certain Activities Hidden

Recent activity : Regretfully, as of the 2024 update, the privacy settings no longer have a direct option named “Recent Activity”. But, selecting “Private” under “Game details” will essentially conceal your most recent gaming behaviour.

Customising Visibility : If you'd like more precise control—for example, to hide specific games or activities, you might need to individually manage the privacy settings for each game or use the "Friends Only" setting selectively.

Step 5: (Optional) Organise Your Friends List

Invisible Mode : If you want to be even more private, you can make your status “Invisible.” To accomplish this, click on your username in the Steam client’s lower-right corner and choose “Invisible.” Your friends will perceive you as being offline as a result of this.

Friend Management : Another feature that lets you control who's on your friend list. One simple technique to minimise your exposure is to remove persons that you do not want to view your activities.

Extra Advice

Employ Steam Family View : You can set up a regulated environment on your Steam account by using Steam Family View. It is mostly intended to help parents control their kids’ access, but it may also be used to restrict access to specific areas of your account, such as your activity feed.

Review your privacy settings on a regular basis : Steam frequently updates its platform, and there are occasions when privacy settings are reversed or altered. It's a good idea to check that your privacy settings still reflect your preferences on a regular basis.

Think About Opening a Second Account : You can think about using a second Steam account for games you want to keep private if privacy is a big concern. In this manner, the activity on your primary account stays clear and distinct.

In summary

On online gaming platforms such as Steam, privacy plays a significant role in the user experience. You may keep your recent activity hidden from inquisitive eyes and enjoy your games without worrying about being noticed by following these procedures. Keep current with the most recent features and privacy settings offered by Steam to keep control over your gaming habits.