Wanna take more control of your TikTok account and just hide your reposts on the page? Here is a guide that can help you with that. In this guide, we will discuss how one can easily hide the reposts on TikTok on an individual’s ‘For You’ page and more. We shall also see how this thing works and what impact does it creates on our accounts as well as others. With that, let us begin.

What is ‘Hiding Reposts’ on TikTok?

Hiding reposts on TikTok means that you’re simply choosing not to see videos that other users have shared or reshared through the repost feature in your feed. When you select “Hide Reposts,” TikTok will reduce or stop showing content that was reposted by others, helping to tailor your For You page to show more original videos instead. This option is useful if you prefer discovering fresh, original content rather than recycled videos that others have boosted. It doesn’t affect what others see or hide your own reposts, but it simply personalizes what shows up in your feed. This is a simple way of controlling to some extent what shows up on the platform for you.

How can I hide my reposts on TikTok?

If you want to hide reposts on TikTok, then these are the steps that you can follow –

Log in to your TikTok account and visit your Profile.

Now find the video that you have reposted and click on the ‘Share’ icon.

In that post, find the option to ‘Remove the post’.

After you proceed with it, then you will be able to hide this reposted video on TikTok by removing it. This is a great way of controlling your TikTok profile, making it easier and better for you to manage.

An alternate – Changing privacy settings

If you don’t want to hide or remove the repost on TikTok, then you can also go for an alternative method. Let us have a look at this. It involves changing the privacy settings which then further takes care of a lot more things than just one. Let us have a look at these steps –

Open TikTok and go to your Profile .

Tap the three-line menu (top right) and select Settings and Privacy .

Navigate to Privacy .

Adjust settings such as either Private Account s, where Only approved followers can view your content, or Turn off to hide your activity status from others.

While these settings don’t specifically hide reposts, they help control who can see your interactions on TikTok Therefore, they can prove as effective alternatives to this solution which will save you the time and efforts to bother about removing the reposts from TikTok.

We hope that this guide has been of help to you, and you can now easily hide or remove your reposts on TikTok. It is a simple yet effective method which will help you manage the content on your TikTok account and even your For You page on the platform.