Being a gamer can occasionally raise privacy concerns, therefore you might wish to hide some games from your friends on Steam. It’s easy to hide your activity on Steam, regardless of whether it’s a guilty pleasure, a game you’re just trying out, or just a title you’d rather keep to yourself. This thorough guide will assist you in 2024 in keeping your Steam games hidden from friends.

KEYPOINT: Locate the game in your library and use the right-click menu to mark it as private so you can keep it hidden from your friends on Steam. Choose Manage > Mark as Private after that.

Remove All Gaming Activity From Your Listing

Hide your gaming activity from your Steam profile to avoid friends knowing what games you’re playing. This is the easiest way to do this. How to do it is as follows:

Launch Steam, then select Your Profile : To access your profile, launch Steam and click on your username at the top of the window. Modify your profile : On the right side of your profile page, click the “Edit Profile” button. Configuring Privacy : Click on “Privacy Settings” in the menu on the left. Details of the game : The “Game details” setting is located under the “My Profile” section. Make this “Private.” This will keep everyone else from knowing anything about your games, including playtime, accomplishments, and games you’re currently playing.

Choose Friends Only or Private for your profile.

You can change the display of your profile itself if you’d like to take things a step further and make sure it’s more private overall.

Configuring Privacy : To access the Privacy Settings page, use the previously mentioned instructions. Visibility of Profile :

Select “Friends Only” or “Private” for the “Profile status” under the “My Profile” section.

Friends Only: Your profile and game activity will only be visible to your friends.

Private: Your profile and game activities are only visible to you.

Remove Particular Games from Your Collection

If you would like to prevent certain games from appearing in your library when friends view your profile:

Visit Your Library:

Select “Library” from the Steam home screen.

Press and hold the Game.

Locate the game you wish to conceal, then use the right-click menu to choose “Manage” > “Hide this game.”

This will take the game off of the list that is visible in your library. The “View” button at the top of your library allows you to view hidden games by selecting “Hidden Games.”

Seem Invisible or Offline

To hide your current gameplay status from friends:

Friend List Open : In the Steam menu bar, choose “Friends” and then “Friends List.”

: In the Steam menu bar, choose “Friends” and then “Friends List.” Modify Status : Click the little arrow next to your name, then choose “Invisible” or “Offline.”

: Click the little arrow next to your name, then choose “Invisible” or “Offline.” Offline : You will seem to be connected to the internet.

: You will seem to be connected to the internet. Invisible : You’ll appear offline to other users, but you can still use Steam and chat.

Make use of Family Sharing

For individuals who invite friends or family to use their library:

Turn Off Family Sharing for Particular Video Games:

Navigate to “Family” > “Settings” to control the shared libraries. You can deselect the games you wish to keep private.

In summary

If you want to play games on Steam without showing off to everyone on your friend list, you must protect your privacy. You may ensure you have the privacy you want by utilising these strategies to effortlessly hide your game activity, individual games, or your entire profile. To guarantee you have complete control over your gaming experience, make sure you keep your privacy settings on Steam updated.