It can be really satisfying to keep track of how much time you’ve spent playing your favourite games. Knowing your total playtime can be useful if you’re trying to improve your score, tracking your progress, or just want to know how much time you’ve spent playing a game. If you own a PS4, you may be curious in how to view the amount of hours you’ve spent using the PS4 app. This thorough tutorial will assist you in calculating your PS4 playtime.

Making Use of the PS4 Console

It’s vital to remember that the PS4 system itself provides a way to view playtime for some titles before delving into the app. Here’s how to check it straight on your PlayStation 4:

Access Your Profile : To access your profile from the PS4 home screen, choose your avatar from the top menu. Choose “Games” : To access the “Games” option in your profile, scroll down. A list of all the games you’ve played will appear as a result. Watch the Playtime : In certain games, the total playtime is indicated in the game summary. But not every game has this function, and it differs depending on the creator.

Making Use of the PlayStation App

For organising your gaming activities and maintaining mobile connections to the PlayStation community, the PlayStation App can be a useful resource. Here’s how to use the PlayStation App to view your playtime:

Install the PlayStation app after downloading it : Make sure your mobile device is running the most recent version of the PlayStation App. It works with both iOS and Android devices. Enter Your PlayStation Account Login :

Launch the application and enter your PlayStation Network (PSN) login details.

Go to Your Profile by clicking here.

In the lower right corner of the screen, tap the icon for your profile.

Open Your Collection of Games : You’ll notice a section for your games once you’re in your profile. To view your game library, tap the “Games” button. Look at Playtime (If Available) : Just like on the PS4 console, some games will display playtime in their details. Unfortunately, not all games support this feature, and it depends on whether the game developer has enabled this information to be shown.

Making Use of PlayStation Wrap-Up

Sony periodically offers a year-end wrap-up function that lists all of the games you’ve played, how much time you’ve spent playing them, and other fascinating statistics. To check your wrap-up when it’s available, follow these steps:

Await the Year-End Summary : The PlayStation Wrap-Up is normally released by Sony in December or January at the conclusion of the year. Go to the website for the PlayStation Wrap-Up : Visit the official PlayStation Wrap-Up website and sign in with your PSN account as soon as the wrap-up is announced. Examine Your Data : A thorough rundown of your gaming activities throughout the previous year, including the total number of hours played, will be provided by the wrap-up.

Making Use of Outside Services

Additionally, there are websites and third-party services that monitor gaming statistics and may provide more in-depth analyses of your playtime:

Sign up for a Service Provider : Your game statistics can be tracked by websites such as My PS4 Life and PSNProfiles. Registering and linking your PSN account is required. Get to Your Playtime Information : These sites frequently offer comprehensive data regarding your gaming preferences, such as the total number of hours spent on different games.

In summary

The degree of information that is available varies based on the choices made by the game developer, even though the PlayStation App and PS4 console provide some insight into your playing. Making use of third-party tracking services and Sony’s year-end wrap-up can provide you a more complete picture of your gaming hours. Whether you want to establish gaming objectives or are just inquisitive about your gaming habits, these tools can help you keep track of the time you’ve spent enjoying your favorite PS4 games.