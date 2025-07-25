Do you want to hide the tagged photos on Instagram? Follow the guide to know how you can do that. Here we shall discuss how one can hide their tagged pictures as well as what does it mean. So, let us begin.

What are ‘tagged photos’ on Instagram?

“Tagged photos” on Instagram are simply pictures or videos where someone has identified you or someone else in the content. When you’re tagged or simply made aware of that post, the post appears on a special section of your profile, which is visible to others. It’s a way for people to show you’re in a photo or that the content is relevant to you. You’ll also get a notification when you’re tagged, which is a way to instantly know that you’ve been tagged. It is done to weave a stronger social web on the platform and bring more content to the personalized page.

Can one hide the tagged photos on their Instagram page?

Yes, you can definitely do that! Instagram gives you control over your tagged photos, and you can hide individual tagged photos from appearing on your profile. If you want certain changes, then you can even set it up to manually approve all tags before they show up. This way, you decide what’s visible to others and what stays only visible to you.

Steps to hide tagged photos on Instagram

If you want to hide the tagged photos on Instagram, then these are the steps that you need to follow –

When You Hide Individual Photos

For this, you need to go to your profile and tap the “Tagged Photos” icon, which looks like a square.

After that, tap the specific photo you want to hide.

Tap the three dots located in the top right corner.

From here, select “Tag Options” or “Post Options.”

Now choose “Hide From My Profile.” This will keep you tagged but will remove it from public view on your profile.

Manually Approve Tags to Show

For this, you need to go to your profile and tap the menu found in the top right.

Tap on “Settings and privacy.”

Finally, you need to scroll down and tap “Tags and mentions.”

Under “How you manage tags,” tap on “Manually approve tags.”

Towards the end, you need to toggle this setting on, and the changes will be made. Now, you’ll review and approve any new tags before they appear on your profile, giving you more control over what others see on your profile.

More on Tags

Tags are a more personalized way of showing that somebody has nudged you online. When a picture or a post has you tagged, it connects you to a wider circle on the Internet, keeping your digital footprint and presence more valid. And like others can tag you, you can also tag people on posts, creating a bigger circle and making people feel more important. That is simply how tagging works and you can do it too!