Do you have a Starlink router and need to reset it? Follow the guide to know how you can set up the router and reset it, too. We shall also see all the important things you need to know about it. So, let us begin.

Can Starlink routers be reset?

Yes, you can definitely do that. You can reset your Starlink router, and it’s a common troubleshooting step. If you want to, though, the easiest way is usually through the Starlink app. Or you can perform a manual reset, though the method varies slightly depending on your router model and more. You are still advised to check the model irrespective of anything to know your moves better. A reset then clears your Wi-Fi settings, so you’ll need to set up your network again after you are done with the changes.

Steps to reset the Starlink Router

Here is how you can reset your Starlink router. Follow the given steps and you’ll be good to go –

With the help of the Starlink App

Firstly, open the Starlink app on your device.

Now navigate to the “Settings” menu.

Look for and select “Factory Reset,” which is usually found under Router settings.

Finally, confirm your choice to initiate the reset.

Manually Hard Resetting

This way can help when you cannot access the app for any reason. It is simple and can help you get your reset done fast. Depending on the model and time of Gen, we have some bifurcations in the matter.

For Gen 1 & Gen 3 – For these , you need to locate the small reset button, which is often on the bottom or near the Ethernet ports. You can use a paperclip to press and hold it briefly until the lights tell you that the reset has been done.

For Gen 2 – In this case, power cycle the router rapidly six times. Now unplug, plug back in for a couple of seconds, and then repeat this five more times.

For Starlink Mini – Press and hold the reset button on the back for 3 seconds, and it will be done.

These are the methods that you can follow to manually reset your Starlink router. It is simple and will only take a few minutes.

Signs that you need to reset your router