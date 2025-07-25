Intel Corporation, a leading semiconductor manufacturer, announced plans to reduce its workforce by approximately 25,000 employees by the end of 2025, shrinking from around 108,900 employees at the end of 2024 to about 75,000. The cut reflects roughly a 31% reduction in staff and is among the largest layoffs in the company’s recent history.

The layoffs come as Intel grapples with significant financial losses, reporting a net loss of $2.9 billion for the second quarter of 2025. Despite posting revenue of $12.9 billion for Q2—which slightly exceeded market expectations—the restructuring charges related to workforce reduction have weighed heavily on profitability. CEO Lip-Bu Tan acknowledged the difficulty of this period, stating that these tough decisions are necessary to streamline operations, increase efficiency, and restore the company’s competitiveness in a rapidly evolving semiconductor industry.

Manufacturing and Expansion Plans Scaled Back:

As part of the broader restructuring, Intel is canceling major factory projects in Europe, specifically halting plans to build new facilities in Germany and Poland. The company is also slowing construction at an existing Ohio factory to better align manufacturing capacity with current chip demand. Additionally, Intel is consolidating operations in Costa Rica, transferring some work to more cost-effective sites in Vietnam and Malaysia. About 2,000 employees at Costa Rica will be impacted by these changes, though many will remain employed in other roles.

Tan admitted that in prior years Intel expanded its factory footprint too quickly, building capacity ahead of actual market demand, which contributed to inefficiency and higher costs. His new strategy emphasizes building only in response to confirmed customer needs, aiming to avoid repeating past mistakes.

Cost-Cutting and Operational Efficiency Drive:

Intel plans to reduce its annual operating expenses from $17.5 billion to $17 billion in 2025, with a further reduction to $16 billion targeted in 2026. Layoffs are a central pillar in this cost-cutting initiative, alongside consolidation of operations and the suspension of non-essential projects.

This realignment is part of Tan’s broader ambition to reduce bureaucracy within Intel, accelerate innovation, and tackle the company’s lagging competitiveness against rivals such as AMD and Nvidia, especially in the artificial intelligence chip segment. The company projects continued losses in the near term but expects to stabilize by focusing on delivering cutting-edge manufacturing technology, including the rollout of its 18A chip fabrication process.

Challenges and Future Outlook:

Excessive investment in production capacity and lost market possibilities, especially in the rapidly expanding AI chip field, have been the main causes of Intel’s recent difficulties. The widespread layoffs signal a sea change as the business actively adjusts to the reality of the market and works to strengthen its financial position.

The market for conventional PC processors is still low, despite some categories, such data center chips, seeing modest growth. By increasing product competitiveness, strengthening operational discipline, and focusing resources where they may have the biggest impact, Tan’s leadership is aimed at changing direction.

The chipmaker’s workforce reductions and facility scale-backs are raising concerns among employees and industry watchers about the company’s ability to retain talent and maintain innovation momentum. Nevertheless, Intel’s commitment to restructuring reflects an urgent drive to survive and thrive amid a highly competitive semiconductor landscape. As the business positions itself for a leaner, more efficient future in an increasingly competitive global market, Intel’s decision to eliminate 25,000 jobs and restructure its production strategy indicates significant changes to come.