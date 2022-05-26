How to hide WhatsApp chat without archive

Steps to conceal WhatsApp visit without document Firstly you want to download GbWhatsapp on your android phone. This Gbwhatsappp will permit you to have two WhatsApp accounts on your android telephone. In the wake of introducing Gbwhatsapp on your android cell phone, you want to set up your record by confirming your telephone number and do every one of the means that you would ordinarily do after introducing Whatsapp.Presently lengthy push on the WhatsApp visit that you want to stow away. You will see three spots in the upper right corner. Click on those spots and you will get a few choices. Click on conceal. As you click on the Hide choice you will get an example lock screen. The arrangement is your secret phrase, this is how you will stow away and unhide WhatsApp talk from that contact that you have chosen. After you set up an example lock your talk will be covered up. Click on the Whatsapp text put on the upper right side. You will see an example lock. Enter the right example that you had entered while setting up the lock and afterwards you can see the Hidden/locked WhatsApp talk. Done…!! This is how you can undoubtedly stow away WhatsApp talk with next to no application/Lock Whatsapp visit with secret words. This WhatsApp conceal talk choice is truly amazing and I for one utilize this component.