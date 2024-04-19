In Fallout: New Vegas’ post-apocalyptic setting, survival frequently hinges on dexterity and fast thinking. The ability to properly holster your weapon can be vital whether you’re playing fierce firefights or wandering the Mojave Wasteland.

We’ll show you how to holster your firearm and protect yourself from harm in this guide.

KEYPOINT:

Whichever key (defaulting to R) you choose to reload. To holster your weapon, hold it down. Either press that key or click M1 to start drawing it again.

Knowing the Fundamentals

You should be familiar with the game’s fundamental controls before getting too far into the intricacies of holstering your weapon. In Fallout: New Vegas, you use a combination of keyboard and mouse (or controller) inputs to manage your character. Learn how to use the movement controls and key bindings for your Pip-Boy so that you can attack, interact, and use it.

Taking Out Your Gun

In Fallout: New Vegas, holstering your firearm is an easy operation, but it’s crucial to keep in mind the right order of steps. This is how you do it:

Cease Fire : Make sure you are not in combat before you do this. Before attempting to holster your weapon in the middle of a conflict, you must neutralise all hostile threats or evacuate the area. Release the Fire Button : Release the corresponding fire button (often the right trigger on consoles, the left mouse button on PCs) if you are currently aiming or shooting your weapon. Your character’s attack stance will end as a result of this action. Access the Pip-Boy (Optional) : Using your Pip-Boy to holster your weapon can occasionally be helpful, while it’s not necessarily required. To access your Pip-Boy menu, press the relevant button or key. If you’re experiencing difficulties holstering your handgun using alternative methods, this step can be quite helpful. Holster Button/Key : Pull out your weapon, stop shooting, and press the assigned holster button/key. This is usually the “R” key by default on PCs. It might change on consoles based on your control scheme. If in doubt, consult your game’s options. Verification : Your character should effortlessly holster their weapon and tuck it away safely after pressing the holster button or key. When you can no longer see your weapon on the screen, you will know it worked.

Advice and Techniques

Like every ability in Fallout : New Vegas, holstering your firearm is something that requires practice to become proficient at. Before stepping into more hazardous situations, take some time to become acquainted with the controls in a secure setting.

: New Vegas, holstering your firearm is something that requires practice to become proficient at. Before stepping into more hazardous situations, take some time to become acquainted with the controls in a secure setting. Keep your wits about you : Drawing your weapon can expose you to danger, particularly if adversaries are close by. Before sheathing your weapon, be sure the environment is free of any hazards. In multiplayer modes, be on the lookout for other players or dangerous entities.

: Drawing your weapon can expose you to danger, particularly if adversaries are close by. Before sheathing your weapon, be sure the environment is free of any hazards. In multiplayer modes, be on the lookout for other players or dangerous entities. Personalise Your Controls : If the default keybindings aren’t working for you, think about personalising your controls to fit your needs. Try out several setups until you choose which one suits you the best.

: If the default keybindings aren’t working for you, think about personalising your controls to fit your needs. Try out several setups until you choose which one suits you the best. Recognise When to Draw : Although holstering your firearm is necessary in non-combat scenarios, there are instances in which keeping it drawn is the safer course of action. To decide when it’s proper to have your weapon ready, use your judgement.

In summary

Understanding how to holster your firearm in Fallout: New Vegas might be the difference between life and death in the hostile wasteland. Sheathing your weapon will be easy for you if you practise frequently and follow the instructions in this guide. This will keep you safe and prepared for any obstacles the Mojave may present. May your adventures be successful and remember to remain alert and well-prepared.