How To Hunt A Frog In Fortnite

Fortnite's fourth week of missions is out now, with players having to catch a frog at a distance of five meters or lower in order to complete a mission. Hunting a Frog from 5 meters or less is the weekly Quest for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

Many players found Frogs in order to finish a Hunt in this manner, and Anvil Square, the riverbanks, the autumn wood, the pleasant pass, the hitches, and ditches are among the best places to search for frogs. Frogs and Sky Jelly are difficult to spot in Fortnite, and you will need both for clearing two different missions this week.

A new batch of seasonal Fortnite challenges called Enter the Wild has arrived, with players asked to hunt frogs from 5 meters or less this week. Fortnite has previously featured weekly quests involving chickens, with this week's set of quests being about frogs and other wildlife.

While the quest is not overly complicated for this week, it may seem annoying, since you have to scavenge the frogs at a distance of five meters or less in order to clean them. While the hunt is fairly simple to do, it is difficult for a lot of players to hunt for a frog in Fortnite. We suggest using a weapon such as the Twin Mag SMG or the Thunder Shotgun to perform the hunt fast before the little beast runs off.

Close-range weapons such as an SMG or shotgun would be the best help here since players will not only want to ensure that they are standing extremely close to a frog, but also take them down before it runs away or puts over five meters between itself and the player. For the best chances at killing a frog, shoot the gun from a short range using fire while you are stalking it. As long as you continue chasing and shooting, not aiming down the gun (with right-click), you should be able to make a good run for it and land enough shots to chase the frog.

Frogs are irritatingly fast in Fortnite, so once you have found one, you should be able to run straight at it and fire the gun from the hip as you run, before it is able to hop off. Since hunting involves having to take out the frog at close range (five meters or less), players will not be free to take them out at the range. To facilitate hunting somewhat, playing in teams should enable players to cover more terrain and locate one or two Frogs in the early game.