How To Make The Jetpack In The Planet Crafter

In this guide on Planet Crafter, We are going to show how you can find and make rocket engines, as well as craft a jetpack. Specifically, you will need different Rocket Engines in order to craft the jetpack that you can unlock, each providing some sort of gameplay benefit, like global acceleration for different aspects of terraforming.

The blueprint for a jetpack is one of several items players immediately create once they acquire the advanced crafting station. Because of its movement, one of Planet Crafters’ most valuable items in 2023, the jetpack has the potential to greatly improve the distances that a player can travel.

Planet Crafter Jetpack allows you to travel several meters/feet above ground at higher speeds than walking: you just have to tap the Jump button twice and it activates. The Jetpack is simple to use; to activate, players simply need to hold down the jump button when they are airborne.

Although the jetpack cannot be activated when underwater, it can be done while ascending the surface. Due to the jetpack throwing you when trying to use it above a vacuum, it would be necessary to also be flying above the vacuum.

The jetpack allows you to fly, but you cannot get too high it is about as high as I could get from the ground using a Jetpack T3. Jetpacks generally hover close to the ground, but by looking up and going higher, players can fly much higher. Players fall to Earth more quickly if they are using the jetpack when flying extremely high.

The basic blueprint for the jetpack requires 2 rocket engines and a titanium rod, to craft the rocket engine players need to get one iridium rod, two uranium, and a superalloy. Rocket engines can also be found in chests located around the map. To craft the Jetpack you’ll need to get an advanced crafting station or the ACS, which unlocks at 175k terraformation index or when you get blue sky.

As for the rest of the game, Most of the structures of your building will be made with generic resources, so finding and collecting these resources should be a breeze. Harvesting resources in this manner is slow at first, but as you progress, you will get access to unlocking upgrades that will increase your resource-gathering speed. Getting a jetpack definitely speeds up the progression of the game and makes collecting resources for your complex build much faster.