How To Increase Lockpicking Skill in Starfield

In the vast universe of Starfield, where exploration and discovery are the name of the game, knowing how to pick locks can make a significant difference. Whether you’re hunting for valuable loot or unravelling hidden secrets, lockpicking is a skill that every intrepid spacefarer should master. In this guide, we’ll break down the basics of lockpicking in Starfield, offering you tips and strategies to level up your Security Skill and become a master locksmith.

Getting Started

Starfield brings back a beloved feature from Bethesda’s previous titles, such as Elder Scrolls and Fallout – lockpicking. When you stumble upon a locked door, safe, locker, or container, you’ll have the opportunity to unlock it, provided you have at least one Digipick in your inventory. The real challenge begins when you initiate the lockpicking mini-game, but if you use a Digipick and fail to successfully pick the lock, that Digipick is gone forever.

The Lockpicking Mini-Game

To pick locks in Starfield, you’ll need to match the keys with the empty slots on each ring layer. It costs one Digipick to start the puzzle, but you’ll only use additional Digipicks if you fail to match up the keys with the empty slots and have to exit and restart. If you manage to fill all the empty slots on every circle without making a mistake, you’ll only consume one Digipick.

The keys you manipulate are circular images on the right-hand side of the screen, and each key has unique notch placements. Your goal is to rotate these keys so that the notches align with the empty slots in the circle. Once you’ve achieved alignment, press the ‘Slot Key’ button to fill in the empty slots and progress to the next key or ring.

However, it’s not as straightforward as it sounds. Even at the Novice security level, lockpicking can prove challenging. If you don’t have keys that perfectly align with the remaining empty slots on a ring, you won’t be able to move on to the next ring or complete the mini-game. To save your Digipicks, it’s advisable to rotate each key and align them with all the empty slots on each ring before hitting the ‘Slot Key’ button. This way, you can easily adjust your positioning or switch keys if necessary.

Additionally, there’s an ‘Auto Slot’ option that can reveal the correct key for the current ring, provided you have accumulated some auto attempts. You earn one auto attempt for each lock you successfully pick, and you can store multiple auto slot attempts by upgrading your Security Skill Ranks. However, be cautious with the ‘Undo’ button, as it costs a Digipick each time you use it.

Security Skill Ranks

In Starfield, lockpicking is closely tied to the Security Skill, often referred to as the lockpicking skill. While anyone can pick Novice-level locks, advancing to Advanced (Rank 1), Expert (Rank 2), or Master (Rank 3) security levels requires an increase in your Security Skill Rank. The lockpicking mini-game remains mostly the same at higher security levels, but it becomes more challenging with additional keys to manage and more rings to align. Consequently, you may expend more Digipicks when attempting to unlock higher-security doors, safes, lockers, or containers.

Unlocking the Security Skill

If you’re not keen on spending a Skill Point to unlock the Security Skill, you’re in luck. Starfield offers specific backgrounds that grant you this skill from the start. These backgrounds are:

Bouncer Cyberneticist Cyber Runner Industrialist

By choosing one of these backgrounds, you’ll have an early advantage when it comes to lockpicking. This can be particularly beneficial if you’re aiming to maximize your loot and lore discoveries as you traverse the galaxies.

Benefits of Increasing Your Security Skill

Raising your Security Skill offers various advantages:

Rank 1: You can attempt to hack Advanced locks, and you can bank 2 auto attempts. Keys turn blue when they can be slotted.

Rank 2: You can attempt to hack Expert locks, and you can bank 3 auto attempts. Keys continue to turn blue when they can be slotted.

Rank 3: You can attempt to hack Master-level locks, and you can bank 4 auto attempts.

Rank 4: You can expend a Digipick to eliminate keys that aren’t required to solve the puzzle, and you can bank 5 auto attempts.

In addition to these perks, higher-security locks also reward you with more experience points (XP). For example, successfully picking a Novice lock grants you 5 XP, while Advanced locks yield 10 XP. Therefore, even if you’re not primarily interested in loot, picking locks can be a fantastic way to gain XP and advance your character’s abilities.

Conclusion

In Starfield, the art of lockpicking opens doors to a world of riches, secrets, and adventures. Mastering this skill, closely linked to the Security Skill, can significantly enhance your gameplay experience. By following the strategies outlined in this guide and choosing the right background, you’ll be well on your way to becoming a lockpicking expert in the cosmic expanse of Starfield. So, gear up, gather your Digipicks, and embark on a journey of unlocking mysteries and collecting treasures among the Settled Systems. Happy lockpicking!