Peugeot’s the E-3008 Emerges Early: First Look and Key Features

Peugeot’s much-anticipated rival to the Tesla Model Y has emerged earlier than expected. A Korean website, Autospy, leaked images of the Peugeot E-3008, showing off its full design before its scheduled September 12 reveal.

Sporting a fresh, more angular style, the E-3008 is distinctive from the previously seen 408 coupe crossover. Its design speaks to a departure from typical coupe crossovers as it stands with a more upright posture than its 408 counterpart. Earlier E-3008 teasers gave a limited view of the side, keeping much under wraps with its pre-launch livery. These new leaks, however, show a pronounced angular touch on the lower doors. The vehicle now boasts sharper creases emphasizing its arches and features black wheel arch cladding.

In a notable enhancement for drivers, a new window seems to be present behind the C-pillar. This addition aims to mitigate the vehicle’s blind spot. Another captivating feature is the four-spoke wheels, reminiscent of the 408’s style.

At the front, the upcoming Peugeot has sleek headlights dissected by a unique triple ‘claw’ LED running light. In a design evolution, the upper grille now merges more fluidly with the surrounding bodywork. This departure from previous models like the 3008 and 5008 appears functional as well as aesthetic. It seems the upper grille holds radar modules for an advanced safety suite, relegating cooling functions to the lower grille.

The rear exhibits an LED light bar extending across the tailgate, complemented by ‘claw’ light signatures that mirror the front. A bold piano-black diffuser graces the rear bumper, separated from the body by a grey trim, and incorporates rear light reflectors.

Underneath, the E-3008 leverages Stellantis’s STLA Medium platform. Committing to a superior driving experience, the company promises unparalleled range, charging time, and performance. With a ‘Performance’ battery pack, it pledges over 700km of WLTP range and over 500km with a ‘Standard’ pack. These vehicles will employ a 400V electric system. Furthermore, Stellantis commits to a rapid charge: 20 to 80 per cent in 27 minutes.

The powertrain choices include single or dual motors, delivering between 160 and 285kW of power.

Inside, Peugeot unveils the Panoramic i-Cockpit, representing a new interior era. Like its predecessors, the instrument cluster and touchscreen lean towards the windscreen. Yet, now, both are housed in a curved 21.0-inch display, tilted towards the driver but accessible to the front passenger. The dashboard stands out with its multi-tiered layout, highlighted by vibrant body-colored trim and rich fabric patches. This fabric extends across the center console and dashboard, seamlessly integrating with the climate control screen, gear selectors, and vents. The center console also neatly organizes essential functions like the electronic parking brake and volume controls.

Lastly, the two-spoke steering wheel is fitted with touch-sensitive buttons. However, Peugeot assures that these will only respond when pressed deliberately.

Conclusively, the E-3008 is a significant addition to Peugeot’s expanding electric fleet. In Australia, the brand already retails the e-2008 and e-Partner, with the e-208 and e-Expert soon to join. The E-3008, with its innovative design and functionality, seems primed to electrify the market.