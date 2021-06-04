How to increase your follower count on Instagram

Instagram has become one of the most used social media networks, as is the foundation of many brands’ social presence. This is because it channels profitable traffic to landing pages, growing conversions, and helps to build an engaged and interested audience.

If your Instagram presence is not quite as robust as you are hoping it to be, you may want to learn how to sharpen up your strategies for getting real and organic followers on Instagram. The more your audience grows, the more opportunities you will have to engage with and create unique experiences for them.

3 Ways to Increase your Instagram follower count

Make the best use of your Instagram account:

Ensure that your account is completely optimised. If your account is a website, think of your bio as the homepage. Without a bio, image captions, a proper username, or profile image, people will not know that the account belongs to your brand. It might seem a bit obvious, but on Instagram, your bio and image help form the cornerstone of your brand image. The link in your bio is the prime spot to drive Instagram traffic to your site, so optimising your account is very important.

Post content on a regular but consistent basis:

The worst thing you can do when trying to get followers on Instagram is to post content at very random and haphazard timings. If you are lucky enough to get users following you at the beginning of your social networking experiences, you do not want to make them forget that they followed you in the first place. In order to tackle this issue, have a regular schedule for posting content. Typically, to avoid spam, brands should not post more than a few times a day, but regardless of what your preference is, make sure it is consistent.

Tell your partners and advocates of your brand to post your content

When you are first learning how to get more Instagram followers, it is crucial to know their value. The more your follower count grows, the more buyers and interested customers you will have, but you have to make sure that this process is completely authentic and organic.

The best way to get customers to follow you is to be visible and present. It is vital to be upfront not only on your own Instagram, but others’, as well. You could either work on sponsoring content generated by users, or might even conduct Instagram contests to make your brand known to a wider range of audiences. These types of campaigns show your fans that you are invested enough to repost your content or might even inspire them to create their own content.