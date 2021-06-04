Google Pixel Buds A Series Announced To Come Under The Affordable Tag Of $99

For the previous several months, we’d been hearing whispers about a new, more cheap version of the Google Pixel Buds. The item, dubbed the “Pixel Buds A-series,” was even mistakenly leaked by Google earlier this year. Today marks the end of the wait. The Mountain View company has officially introduced the Pixel BNuds A-series at a low price in the United States and Canada.

So, before we get to the price and availability, here’s a brief summary of the Pixel Buds A’s essential characteristics and features.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series To come Under $99 Price Tag

The Google Pixel Buds A-series are a more cheap version of Google’s TWS earbuds that look and sound quite similar to the normal model. However, Google had to forego a few capabilities in order to make the Pixel Buds A-series an inexpensive alternative for customers.

To produce crisp and clear sound, the Pixel Buds A include a custom-made 12mm dynamic speaker driver as well as the Bass Boost option.

Because of the tight fit of the buds and a spatial vent to regulate in-ear pressure, it provides passive noise cancellation. There is no support for ANC (or Active Noise Cancellation) here.

To connect to devices, the Pixel Buds A employs Bluetooth 5.0 with Fast Pair capability. The buds, like the conventional model, provide hands-free “Hey Google” voice command capabilities and touch controls.

However, unlike the Pixel Buds 2, the A-series lacks swipe controls for volume adjustment. Furthermore, Google removed wireless charging compatibility for the charging case.

Aside from these two differences, the Pixel Buds A is quite identical to its predecessor. It has Adaptive Sound technology, which automatically changes the volume based on external noise, and an IPX4 water resistant rating.

Introducing Pixel Buds A-Series 🔈 Listen to rich sound from 12 mm dynamic speaker drivers

👂 Stay comfortable with a flush-to-ear design

👆 Play, pause, and skip easily with touch control Shop for only $99 USD: https://t.co/iVL89PgKp2 pic.twitter.com/ipRkFzLYgf — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) June 3, 2021

When it comes to battery life, the earbuds can last up to 5 hours on a single charge. When used in conjunction with the charging case, the Pixel Buds A may last up to 24 hours. Furthermore, despite the fact that it does not enable wireless charging, the case may provide 3 hours of listening time with only a 15-minute charge period, owing to fast-charging support.

The gadget is available in two colour options: Clear White with grey accents and Dark Olive.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series – Pricing And When Will It Be Available In The Markets?

When it comes to pricing, the Pixel Buds A is really reasonable at $99 (Rs. 7,225). This is a huge reduction from the normal Pixel Buds 2 pricing of $179 (Rs 13,063).

The Pixel Buds A-series are presently available for pre-order in the United States and Canada. They will be available for purchase via Google’s official web shop beginning June 17.

