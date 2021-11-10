How to Install ACMarket APK on Android

Many Android users are finding that the official app store no longer offers what they want. While there are nearly 3 million apps and games in the store, the one thing it doesn’t offer is modified content, and that’s what users are after now. ACMarket is the best alternative Android app store that does offer those modified apps and games. It’s completely free to download and use, including all the store contents and you don’t even need to root your device. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to Download ACMarket

ACMarket is easy to download and requires nothing more than your mobile device with an internet connection.

Open your browser and go to the official ACMarket download page . Download the APK file, following any on-screen directions Next, go to your Android settings app and tap on Security or Privacy Enable the Allow from Unknown Sources option and close Settings Go to your Downloads and tap the APK file twice Wait for ACMarket to be installed on your device and you will see the icon on your home screen.

How to Use ACMarket

ACMarket is dead simple to use

Tap the icon on your home screen to open the store Tap on the Apps option at the bottom of the screen Tap on an app category – see below Choose an app or game and tap it Follow the on-screen directions to install it and the icon will load on your home page when it’s done.

ACMarket Features

ACMarket is free to use and there are no hidden charges with any app or game. As well as not needing to root your device, you also get to choose from these categories:

Android Apps – plenty of official Android apps and games, including paid/premium, for free

ACMarket Apps – unofficial apps and games, such as game emulators, streaming apps , screen recorders, and more

Tweaked Apps – popular stock apps tweaked with new features

Modified Games – popular stock games, unlocked and given extra features

Frequently Asked Questions

We get a lot of questions about ACMarket and these are the answers to the most common ones.

What Platforms Does ACMarket Work on?

In terms of mobile devices, ACMarket is only for Android devices and the developers are not intending to make it available on any other. However, by installing an Android emulator, ACMarket can be used on Windows and Mac desktop computers.

Do I Need to Root My Device?

No. ACMarket can easily be installed and used on unrooted devices but some of the apps and games will work much better on rooted devices. Also, if you try to play some games over the internet on an unrooted device, there is a chance they may be blocked by Play Protect.

Is My Warranty Safe?

Yes, it is. ACMarket doesn’t require any permissions other than those used by official apps, which makes it safe to use and legal. However, some of the tweaks that modify how your device works may affect your warranty, as will rooting your device. Those tweaks can easily be deleted and reinstalled if you need to.

Common ACMarket Errors and Solutions

While ACMarket is reliable and stable, there are reports coming in from some users that the app has stopped working. There could be a few reasons why and a few solutions to fixing it. Work through the following methods until you find one that works for you:

Method 1: Reset App Preferences:

This seems to be successful for the majority of users:

Go into Android Settings Tap Apps (or App manager) Tap All Apps>Reset App Preferences Tap Reset Now

Try ACMarket – if it still doesn’t work, try this:

Method 2: Clear Package Installer Cache And Data

This is easy enough to do:

Go into Android settings and tap Apps or App Manager Tap System Apps Tap Package Installer Tap Clear Cache and Clear Data * Close settings and try again. If that doesn’t work, try the final method.

* Android 6 Marshmallow users will find these options in their Storage settings

Method 3: Enable Unknown Sources

This should be done before you try to install unofficial content on your device. If you already installed ACMarket, try this:

Go to Settings and tap on Security or Privacy Enable Unknown Sources and close Settings Try ACMarket again

If it still isn’t working, delete it from your device. Make sure Unknown Sources is still enabled and reinstall it – you should find it works now.

These are the main reasons why ACMarket would stop working on your device. If you are in any doubt, the easiest thing to do is delete it and reinstall it, following the guide carefully.

Try ACMarket for yourself and see what you think of this cool alternative Android app store.