How to install Fabric mods for Minecraft

Preparing to install Fabric
- Before installing Fabric, open up your Minecraft launcher and launch the game with the version you are going to be installing Fabric for.
- If an option for the version you want is not displayed, you can go to the top and select Installations.
- After that, select New, and then go to Version and select the version you are looking for.
- Click on Create and that should create a new installation.
- Click on Play to go back to the main menu and make sure that you have selected the correct version. Then, launch the game.
- Once that has been done, you can then quit the game.
- You will also need to make sure that you have Java installed on your computer. For this, go to java.com.
Downloading and installing Fabric
- First, you will need to head over to fabricmc.net.
- Click on Use at the top right of the site.
- If you are on Windows, download Fabric by selecting the option on the right, where it says Windows/.EXE
- If not, then go ahead and select the Universal/JAR option instead.
- After installing Fabric, open up the file and make sure that you have the correct version selected at the top.
- Make sure that Create profile is enabled.
- Click on Install.
- After a few seconds, another window should pop up saying that the Fabric mod loader “has been successfully installed.”
- Now, you will need to install a mod called Fabric API. This API is required by most Fabric mods for them to work. To download Fabric API, head over to curseforge.com and search for Fabric API.
- Scroll down a bit until you see Recent Files on the right side of the page.
- Look for the correct version and make sure that you install the file that has the letter R next to it, as R means that this is the recommended file for you to download.
- Click on the download icon next to the file to install it. After that, you can go ahead and download whichever Fabric mods you want.
Setting up Fabric
- Head over to your desktop and go over to the search bar at the bottom left of the screen.
- Type in “%appdata%” and hit enter.
- Click on .minecraft and look for the mods folder. If you cannot find a mods folder, you can simply just create a new folder and name it “mods” in all lowercase letters.
- Open up the mods folder and then add Fabric API along with the Fabric mods that you wish to use.
Launching Minecraft
- Now, you can go ahead and open up the Minecraft launcher. Make sure that you have “fabric-loader” selected on the bottom-left menu.
- Launch the game.
- A message may pop up saying that this installation has been modified and might not support the latest player safety features. There is no need to worry, as this is completely normal if you are modifying the launcher.
- Pressing play and launching the game anyways will not cause any harm.
- Once the game is launched, it should say Minecraft Fabric at the bottom left of your screen. Once you begin a new world, you should be able to use Fabric mods in the game.