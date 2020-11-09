We’re sure that you have heard of Linux many times now to search about it. Now that you’re already here, let’s tell you how to install Linux on Windows. There are various ways to install Linux on Windows, we’ll guide through the process with each and every step.
Install Linux using a USB stick
This method is possibly the easiest way to install Linux on your windows out of all the methods present out there.
Step 1: Download the .iso or the OS files on your computer from the internet
Step2: Download software to make a bootable USB stick
Step3: Click on an Ubuntu Distribution from the list to put in your USB
Select your Ubuntu iso file download in step 1.
Select the drive letter of USB to install Ubuntu and Press the create button
Step4: Click on ‘Yes’ to safely install Ubuntu in your USB
Step5: After you successfully install Ubuntu on your USB, a small window will appear on your screen. You will then be able to boot it.
Installing Linux using a CD-ROM
This is for people who still like enjoying working with CDs.
Step1: Download the .iso or the OS files on your computer from links on the internet.
Step2: With very ease, burn the files into the CD
Step3: Follow the instruction your screen gives you to successfully boot your computer
When you have Linux ready in your USB/CD, here is how you can install it –
- Insert the bootable USB/CD in your computer
- Click on the ‘Start’ menu
- Press the shift key while clicking the restart option. Doing this procedure will direct you to the Windows recovery environment
- After this step, click on ‘Use a device’
- From the list, find your device. It can be either a USB or a CD
- After you select an option, windows will automatically boot Linux
- Click on ‘Install Linux’
- Follow the installation process. The installation process will differ on the distro you are trying to install and also with the device you are using to install. Your internet speed will also create a difference while you’re on it.
Note: You might be asked to make an account with a username and password. Make sure you remember the details since they can be required in the future.
- In most of cases, you will be easily guided through the installation process with clear instructions.
- When the installation is complete, you will get a notification. Reboot your computer after the installation is successful.