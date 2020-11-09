We’re sure that you have heard of Linux many times now to search about it. Now that you’re already here, let’s tell you how to install Linux on Windows. There are various ways to install Linux on Windows, we’ll guide through the process with each and every step.

Install Linux using a USB stick

This method is possibly the easiest way to install Linux on your windows out of all the methods present out there.

Step 1: Download the .iso or the OS files on your computer from the internet

Step2: Download software to make a bootable USB stick

Step3: Click on an Ubuntu Distribution from the list to put in your USB

Select your Ubuntu iso file download in step 1.

Select the drive letter of USB to install Ubuntu and Press the create button

Step4: Click on ‘Yes’ to safely install Ubuntu in your USB

Step5: After you successfully install Ubuntu on your USB, a small window will appear on your screen. You will then be able to boot it.

Installing Linux using a CD-ROM

This is for people who still like enjoying working with CDs.

Step1: Download the .iso or the OS files on your computer from links on the internet.

Step2: With very ease, burn the files into the CD

Step3: Follow the instruction your screen gives you to successfully boot your computer

When you have Linux ready in your USB/CD, here is how you can install it –