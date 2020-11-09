Your computer’s registry is much more than you will ever think it is. From the details of websites you visit to the number of applications you install, your computer’s registry contains it all. Moreover, it also contains information on the drivers of the computer. Additionally, it also collects data on essential programs like DLLs. DLLs are small helper programs that generally operate with more than one application. We are here to tell you how to clean your computer’s registry.

The information in the computer is stored in form of data units called ‘Keys’. Keys are the programs that help a computer run. Everything that you do with a computer stays in the registry. One can say that a Registry of a computer is a blueprint of everything that you do with it.

It might seem interesting that whatever you do on a computer stays in the computer in the form of a Registry. However, it might also seem scary that windows almost never eliminates the data in the registry. Even when you uninstall a program, the entry of it stays in the registry since uninstallers can not remove their own registry keys.

But worry not, if you have been wanting to clean the computer’s registry, we have the solution for you. With the procedure, we’re just about to tell you you will not just be able to clean the registry but also boost up your computer’s performance.

Here’s how to clean your computer’s registry-

Note: Before you begin the cleaning procedure it is advisable to create a backup copy of your registry. Also if you have any important data, you can store it in a hard drive.

For your comfort, windows already have a registry editing program titled ‘regidit.exe’. You can access it by reaching the start menu, clicking on the ‘Run’ option, and typing in the program name.

On one hand, while this procedure is easy to access, it can be a little tacky to work with. The registry entries you’re planning to clean can often have unclear names and say little about what they represent. In the case, you are not an expert with registry clearing we will suggest you to not mess up with ‘regidit.exe’.

Clean your computer’s registry with third-party registry-cleaners.

You will find a load of third party registry cleaners which will ease the task of registry cleaning for you. Find the program that will best suit your comfort easily on sites like ZDNet, CNET, PC World, or PC Magazine. While you will find a number of programs, some of them will have free access to it but will only clean a few entries at a time. Since it takes a lot of time to go with the prior mentioned method, you can always choose to get yourself a paid program.

Before you start cleaning the registry with the program you’ve chosen, make sure you close all the other programs running on your computer at that time. When you start cleaning your registry, the program you choose will give you directions for it. Be careful with each step, if you keep clicking rigorously you might miss a step or two. After the cleaner is done with cleaning, it will most likely provide you a list of entries it thinks you would like to eliminate. If there is some scope, it might also offer you to repair an entry.

This is how you can clean your computer’s registry without impairing your computer with damages.