Do you want to join the Mages Guild in Oblivion? Then this is the guide that can help you do that. Here, we will discuss the simplest ways in which you can join the Mages Guild and how you can make the best use of it. We shall also see how it stands as a unique thing in the game. If you become a part of it, there will be multiple things that you need to know. We shall cover them as well. Let’s get started.

What is the Mages Guild in Oblivion?

The Mages Guild in Oblivion is a prominent organization dedicated to the study and practice of magic and alchemy throughout Cyrodiil and beyond. Or we can say that it is the main organization for magic users, dedicated to expanding magical understanding, offering magical services such as selling spells and potions and controlling the use of magic, especially forbidding dangerous practices like necromancy. Becoming an Associate of the guild is open to anyone and requires no special training or no special. The guild operates through local branches called guild halls in most major Cyrodiil cities, each managed by a local leader. The Arcane University in the Imperial City serves as the central headquarters which shines differently, and you’ll know when you see it!

How to join Mages Guild in Oblivion?

If you want to join Mages Guilds in Oblivion, then these are the things that you can do about it –

Pay a visit to the local Guild Hall

The first thing is to visit the local Guild Hall. Guild halls can be found in Anvil, Bravil, Bruma, Cheydinhal, Chorrol, Leyawiin, and Skingrad. Look for buildings with a sign and a stained-glass window featuring an eye. They’re often situated close to the Fighters Guild. But Imperial City and Kvatch are to be exempted from this list and visit the hall in any other city.

Talk to the Guild Leader

You will find the local leader inside who can be identified with a blue robe on him. Talk to them gently, and if you are able to convince them, then you can be an Associate in the guild.

Getting Recommendations

The next step would be to gain recommendations. This is not the simplest in the process, but we shall see how it can be done. To become a full member and gain entry to the Arcane University in the Imperial City, you must obtain a recommendation from each of the seven local Mages Guild Hall leaders. Each leader will require you to finish a particular task to earn their recommendation.

Go to Arcane and talk to Raminus Polus

Then you need to go to the Arcane University and find Raminus Polus inside. After you have spoken to him and convinced him well, you will be given the title and robes of an Apprentice.

And this is how you can join Mages Guild in Oblivion. It can be a fun thing to do that brings exclusive perks like alchemical ingredients and equipment you can use. Also, enchanters in the guild halls can recharge your magical items for a fee.