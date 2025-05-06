Facebook has brought millions of people all across the world close together and has continued to hold that trust, especially among the people who have had accounts there for a long. But sometimes we just want to know about the people who are our friends on the platform or the people we follow. So here is the guide that will help you get the solution to this problem in a few simple steps. Let us see how one can check the people they follow on Facebook in a few steps. Let us begin!

Can I see the people I follow on Facebook?

Absolutely! Facebook holds no restrictions in this matter and any account holder is free to satisfy themselves by checking their following list, friends list and more. More so, since it is the data of one’s own account there is hardly anything that is being compromised and people can actually do that without compromising with the privacy of others. So, it is a possibility, and you won’t even need a workaround to take care of such a simple matter.

How to view my following list on Facebook?

If you want to view the list of all the people that you follow on Facebook, then these are the steps that you can follow –

If using the App

Open the Facebook app on your phone, or the device that you are using.

Tap your profile picture which is usually at the top of your News Feed, or by simply tapping the menu icon and then your name.

Tap the three dots below your name on your profile on the page.

Tap “Activity Log”, and then tap “Connections”. This will expand a section on your screen.

As the next step, tap “Followers”. This will also expand, and you can finally tap “Who you’ve followed and unfollowed”.

This will open a list of the people, Pages, and lists you are following. But if you are using the desktop for this purpose, then the steps may vary slightly.

Using a desktop

Go to the Facebook website on your desktop and log in.

Click on your profile picture and then your name in the top left corner to go to your Facebook profile.

Now Click the three dots below your cover photo and tap on “Activity Log”.

Tap on “Connections” in the left sidebar and then choose “Followers”.

You should then see an option like “People You Follow”. Click on it to see your list.

Now you have the names of all the people that you follow on Facebook. If you want to remove some accounts or want to add more by following them on the platform, then you can do so.

Can others see my Facebook following list?

Yes, by default, your Facebook following list is public, meaning anyone who visits your profile can see who you are following. But you can change the settings and alter this. If you want only your friends to access it, then you can choose so in the settings. You can also set it to ‘Only me’ for enhanced privacy.