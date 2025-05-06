Apple seems to be making a significant move toward having an all-screen iPhone display. Recent revelations by The Information indicate the 2026 iPhone 18 Pro models will incorporate Face ID sensors under the display.

Single Camera Hole Expected on Future iPhone Pro

Gone is the pill-cut Dynamic Island notch that has been a design hallmark since the iPhone 14 Pro. In its place, users may only see a tiny round hole in the top-left corner, with only the front-facing camera.

This design change would be a major change in Apple’s screen strategy. Ever since it unveiled the original notch on iPhone X in 2017, Apple has been making incremental progress in minimizing screen intrusions without harming the functionality of its secure facial recognition feature.

These rumors were confirmed by industry analyst Ross Young in a recent tweet, writing “Heard it was pushed to 2026,” confirming his previous predictions of under-screen Face ID coming to Pro iPhones in the upcoming year.

The only thing to wait for is how Apple might reimagine its Dynamic Island software feature to accommodate the single camera cutout or maybe even scrap it altogether. The Dynamic Island, which introduced the functionality of the physical cutout into software form, has been a hallmark of newer Pro variants.

This under-display solution is very technically challenging. Although some Android companies have already launched under-display cameras, the incorporation of Apple’s sophisticated set of Face ID sensors without any loss of performance, security, or display quality is a much more ambitious task.

iPhone Pro Display Tech: A Reason to Upgrade

The transition is in line with Apple’s apparently intentional attempt to differentiate between Pro and base iPhone models. By holding the new display technology for its premium devices, Apple continues to present strong reasons for customers to spend more money on pricier models.

These display enhancements would be more obvious than the supposed enhancements to next year’s iPhone 17 Pro, which are said to be more about rear camera enhancements rather than front-facing design enhancements.

The timing of this is especially noteworthy in the aftermath of independent reports that Apple may begin releasing major iPhone updates every six months beginning next year. If it does, this would speed up the pace of innovation across Apple’s line of smartphones.

For those long-time customers who have always wished for a more immersive iPhone screen experience, the wait may be finally over. Elimination of the Dynamic Island would bring Apple nearer to its vision of an unbroken, edge-to-edge screen.

While these are rumors that must be given their due with a grain of skepticism, the frequent reporting by multiple credible sources suggests that Apple is actively working towards this goal.

Apple’s Expected Leap Towards a Bezel-Less iPhone in 2026

As 2026 draws closer, the anticipation surrounding Apple’s implementation of under-display Face ID technology continues to build. While the tech giant has long been expected to refine its biometric authentication system, the specifics of its integration remain a subject of keen interest for iPhone users and industry observers alike.

The primary expectation is that by moving the intricate Face ID components beneath the display, Apple aims to achieve a cleaner, more immersive visual experience, potentially doing away with the prominent Dynamic Island or at least significantly reducing its footprint.