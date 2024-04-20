Are you a fan of Fallout 76 and looking to join one of the most elusive factions in the game? Look no further! This guide will walk you through the steps to join the prestigious Enclave faction and unlock exclusive perks and privileges.

The Enclave is one of the many factions present in Fallout 76. As a member of the Enclave, you gain access to three Nuclear Sites and a host of other benefits. However, joining the Enclave is not as simple as signing up; it requires completing specific quests and tasks.

To become a member of the Enclave, you must complete two essential quests: Bunker Buster and One of Us. These quests will set you on the path to joining this exclusive faction.

Finding the Whitespring Bunker Card

The first step in joining the Enclave is to embark on the Bunker Buster mission. Follow these steps to complete the quest:

Head to the Abandoned Waste Dump located on the far east side of the map. Navigate through the cavern until you find the Agent’s body. Retrieve the Operation Summary–Blackwell Holotape from the Agent’s body. Locate the Deathclaw Nest within the cave and obtain the Bypass Holotape. Play the Bypass Holotape in the broken elevator to gain access. Disable the Laser Grid by completing various tasks, including throwing a circuit breaker and activating a circuit conduit. Unlock the hidden safe in the dead senator’s office to find the Whitespring Bunker Card.

Players with a level-3 Hacking Skill can bypass the Laser Grid without performing the manual system security reset.

Completing MODUS Missions

Once you have obtained the Whitespring Bunker Card, proceed to the Whitespring Resort and enter the bunker. Here’s what you need to do:

Speak with MODUS, the AI in charge of the Enclave facility, and accept the new quests. Complete the missions assigned by MODUS, which include hacking the SigInt system terminal and reconnecting the Enclave satellite. Report back to MODUS at the Whitespring Bunker upon completing the tasks.

Upon successful completion of the One of Us mission, MODUS will promote you to an official member of the Enclave, granting you access to additional bunker sections.

How to Become an Enclave General

For those aiming for the highest rank within the Enclave, follow these steps to become an Enclave General:

Complete the Office on Deck quest at Camp McClintock. Earn 10 Commendations by completing various tasks such as killing Legendary creatures, participating in Extermination Operations, Robot Patrol missions, and Resource Drop tasks.

To expedite the process of ranking up to Enclave General, consider farming Scorchbeasts at the Fissure Site Prime to earn the necessary Commendations quickly.

How to Get the X0-1 Power Armor at the Enclave Base

As an Enclave General, you gain access to the Armory at the Whitespring Bunker. Follow these steps to obtain the coveted X0-1 Power Armor:

Visit the Armory in the Military Wing of the Whitespring Bunker. Activate the Archival Terminal and access the Schematic Archives. Read the Prototype Power Armor Schematic to unlock the X0-1 Power Armor. Craft the X0-1 Power Armor at a workbench using the unlocked schematic.

By following these steps, you can join the prestigious Enclave faction in Fallout 76 and unlock a world of opportunities and rewards. Good luck, adventurer!