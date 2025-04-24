Do you want to join the Thieves Guild in Oblivion? If yes, then this is the guide that you need to follow. Here we will discuss how one can get to join the Thieves Guild in the game and how does it work. We shall also cover the perks of being a part of the guild and how does it help a player. We’ll cover it extensively so stick till the end. Let us begin!

What is The Thieves Guild in Oblivion?

The Thieves Guild in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion is a clandestine organization of skilled thieves, burglars, and pickpockets operating within Cyrodiil inside the game. Unlike the more publicly recognized guilds like the Fighters Guild or Mages Guild, the Thieves Guild operates in the shadows, with its members valuing stealth, discretion, and the acquisition of valuable goods through illegal means. They have certain pros and cons with a set of rules that will keep them away from certain things in the game.

Maintaining secrecy is paramount for the Guild’s survival. Members are expected to operate discreetly and avoid drawing unwanted attention from the law. If you become a part of the Guild, then you need to keep these things in mind.

How to join the Thieves Guild in Oblivion?

If you are willing to join the Thieves Guild in Oblivion, then these are the things that you are supposed to do –

Joining the Thieves Guild requires a specific process involving finding Armand Christophe in the Imperial City Waterfront at midnight and proving your worth through a task.

When you’re inside the game, you will be prompted on the screen what to do next and following that will help you become a part of the Thieves Guild. It is not as difficult as it may seem in the beginning. Keep doing as you’re suggested while you move ahead, and you’ll be fine.

Does being a part of the Thieves Guild pay off?

Yes, it definitely does! You can sell the stolen goods and make a huge profit out of it.

You will have reduced bounty costs, asking less amount from you. You can also pay the law to keep your image clean, and you can keep on doing what you want to.

New quests and improved storylines will be there for you when you become a part of the Thieves Guild. Honestly, you will learn a lot more in the game being a part of it, than being elsewhere.

Also, special rewards and prizes are there for the members who are able to do it efficiently. They can also help you ahead in your little thieving adventures and more.

That is how you can get to be a part of the Thieves Guild and can be actively sufficient in the game, learning more with every step and unlocking new adventures as you move ahead.