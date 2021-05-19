How to keep your BTC safe

As the popularity of Bitcoin rises exponentially, there is also a significant increase in the number of investors, trading sites, and providers of Bitcoin wallets. Therefore, it is essential to take the time to choose the safest possible options for your BTC, regardless of whether you are using BTC for online purchases, trading, or if you simply wish to store them for a longer period of time.

The first step to keep your BTC safe is to invest in a secure wallet and a reliable provider. There are three types of wallets that you can use on devices that are connected to the Internet, which are mobile wallets, web Bitcoin wallets, and desktop wallets.

The first one is the mobile wallet. This is very accessible and is used for both online and offline purchases. It is an app that you download on your phone, but the main drawback is that it can easily fall prey to malware.

The second format is a web wallet, which is typically used for online trading. Many exchange platforms also provide a web wallet to their users to make it easier for new investors to sign up on the site and start trading. Nonetheless, it is important to keep in mind that because this is an online wallet, your BTC is saved on a third-party server, which probably from your provider. Therefore, when making a comparison to the other two types of wallets, this is relatively insecure. However, if you find a reliable provider and use your wallet on safe sites, your BTC should also remain safe.

The final type of wallet is the desktop wallet. It is installed on your laptop or personal computer, and the program can work even without a connection to the Internet. That being said, you will require an Internet connection when you want to invest your BTC and use them on online shopping sites. Also, desktop wallets are vulnerable to computer viruses.

If you have decided to invest in BTC and trade online, then it is very important to pick a secure and trustworthy online trading site. There are several trading sites that are easily accessible, so you have to make sure that you choose one only after you have conducted extensive and in-depth research.

