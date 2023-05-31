How To Link KFC to Battlenet

In an unexpected turn of events, KFC and Blizzard Entertainment have joined forces once again for a second collaboration in Diablo 4. This collaboration brings forth an opportunity for gamers to acquire free in-game cosmetics by making purchases ahead of the game’s official launch. Interestingly, this promotional event was not explicitly announced, but fans discovered it through a leaked KFC internal email, followed by the revelation of the weapon skins 11 days ago. Despite the lack of formal announcements, the excitement among the gaming community is palpable, with physical KFC outlets even utilizing Diablo-themed cups and wrappers.

The absence of an official announcement has led to some confusion regarding how players can redeem the Diablo 4 cosmetics through their KFC orders. Blizzard Entertainment has also provided limited information about the collaboration, leaving fans eager to learn more. To address these concerns, we have compiled a comprehensive guide on how you can unlock the Diablo 4 cosmetics offered in Blizzard’s promotional event with KFC.

To begin, let’s delve into the process of obtaining the Diablo 4 cosmetics through KFC:

Step 1: Link your KFC account with Battle.net

To initiate the redemption process, you must first connect your KFC account to your Battle.net account. Thankfully, KFC has set up a dedicated landing page for this collaboration on its website. By accessing the event details on the landing page, you will be directed to the Battle.net login page.

Step 2: Login and link your accounts

After reaching the Battle.net login page, enter your account details to successfully link your KFC account with your Battle.net account. This connection is crucial for the redemption process.

Step 3: Purchase KFC sandwiches

To unlock the Diablo 4 cosmetics, you will need to make purchases of KFC sandwiches. Each sandwich unlocks one cosmetic item, and since there are five cosmetics available—one for each class in Diablo 4—you will need to invest a total of $25 to obtain all of them. The cheapest sandwich available for purchase is priced at $5.

Now that we understand the process, let’s take a closer look at the five cosmetic items you can acquire through the Diablo 4 x KFC collaboration:

Vessel of the Eleven Totem: This cosmetic item pays homage to KFC’s iconic “eleven herbs and spices” that give their chicken its renowned flavor. Thrumming Axle Staff: Resembling a multi-pronged chicken rotisserie, this cosmetic weapon skin is an amusing reference to KFC’s cooking methods. Dread Pheasant Slayer Bow: As the name suggests, this cosmetic bow is designed to evoke a sense of dread and is clearly inspired by KFC’s association with poultry. Hand of Gallus Polearm: The Gallus genus refers to the family of birds that includes domesticated chickens, making this polearm a clever nod to KFC’s main ingredient. Foul Reaper Two-handed Scythe: This cosmetic scythe embodies the essence of the Reaper and incorporates elements that symbolize KFC’s brand identity.

It is worth noting that these cosmetic items became available for redemption on Monday, May 29. However, there have been some complications regarding in-store purchases. Since the acquisition of the cosmetics is tied exclusively to online food orders, in-store KFC staff might not be aware of the promotion. Thus, purchasing sandwiches directly from the physical outlets will not qualify for the giveaway.

Before proceeding, it is important to mention that this collaboration is limited to the United States. Additionally, participants must be 18 years or older to be eligible for the event. It is also essential to avoid canceling your orders, as canceled meals will not be considered for code redemption.

Lastly, let’s discuss the timeline for the Diablo 4 x KFC promotional event:

The KFC event will last for four days, commencing on May 30, 2023. Players will have until June 2, 2023, to obtain all five Diablo 4 cosmetics.

