Exciting Movies and Shows Releasing in July 2023: A Comprehensive Guide

As we step into July, streaming platforms are here to keep us entertained with a wide array of new movies and TV shows. From edge-of-your-seat thrillers to heartwarming comedies, there’s something for every viewer’s taste. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll explore what’s new and exciting on popular streaming platforms including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Stan, Binge, Paramount+, and Shudder. Get ready to update your watchlist and embark on a month filled with captivating content. Let’s dive in and discover the latest releases across these platforms.

Movies and shows realising on Netflix ( july )

The King Who Never Was – July 4:

“The King Who Never Was” is an upcoming historical drama film set to be released on July 4. The movie explores the untold story of a monarch who never ascended to the throne despite being next in line. It delves into the complexities of power, ambition, and the consequences of lost opportunities.

WHAM! – July 5:

“WHAM!” is an upcoming action-packed thriller film hitting theaters on July 5. This adrenaline-fueled movie follows the intense journey of a covert operative tasked with stopping a deadly terrorist plot. Packed with high-stakes action and unexpected twists, “WHAM!” promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – July 8:

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” is a heartwarming animated family film set to release on July 8. The movie showcases the adventures of Marcel, a small and endearing shell with tiny shoes. Filled with delightful humor and life lessons, this enchanting tale appeals to audiences of all ages.

Car and the Knights Templar – July 12:

“Mr. Car and the Knights Templar” is an intriguing mystery film slated for release on July 12. The story revolves around a man who stumbles upon a hidden treasure while investigating the enigmatic Knights Templar. This thrilling cinematic experience combines elements of history, suspense, and ancient secrets.

Bird Box Barcelona – July 14:

“Bird Box Barcelona” is an exciting horror-thriller film hitting theaters on July 14. This gripping story unfolds in the bustling city of Barcelona, where the residents are plagued by a terrifying phenomenon. With nerve-wracking suspense and a unique blend of supernatural elements, “Bird Box Barcelona” is sure to captivate audiences.

Black Adam – July 18:

“Black Adam” is a highly anticipated superhero film set to release on July 18. Starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the movie explores the origin story of the iconic DC Comics anti-hero, Black Adam. With epic action sequences and an intriguing narrative, “Black Adam” is poised to be a blockbuster hit.

The Deepest Breath – July 19:

“The Deepest Breath” is a thought-provoking drama film scheduled for release on July 19. This introspective story delves into the lives of individuals struggling with personal and emotional challenges. Through compelling performances and a poignant narrative, “The Deepest Breath” aims to touch the hearts of viewers.

They Cloned Tyrone – July 21:

“They Cloned Tyrone” is a captivating sci-fi thriller film arriving on July 21. The movie follows three unlikely companions who uncover a government conspiracy involving human cloning. With its intriguing premise and suspenseful plot, “They Cloned Tyrone” offers a thrilling and mind-bending cinematic experience.

Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case – July 26:

“Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case” is a gripping crime drama film set to release on July 26. Based on a true story, this movie unravels the mysterious disappearance of Lucie Blackman, a young woman in Japan. Through compelling storytelling and intense performances, the film sheds light on the search for truth and justice.

The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders – July 27:

“The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders” is a chilling crime thriller film hitting theaters on July 27. Inspired by real events, the movie delves into the shocking series of murders committed by a female serial killer in Mexico. With its atmospheric tension and gripping narrative, This film promises a riveting cinematic experience.

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie – July 28:

“Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie” is an animated superhero film releasing on July 28. Based on the popular animated series, this action-packed adventure follows the beloved characters as they face a new threat to their city. Packed with excitement and vibrant animation, this movie is a treat for fans of the Miraculous universe.

How to Become a Cult Leader – July 28:

“How to Become a Cult Leader” is a dark comedy film set to release on July 28. This satirical take on the obsession with cults follows a charismatic yet clueless individual as he unintentionally gathers followers. With its sharp humor and social commentary, this movie offers a unique and unconventional cinematic experience.

New Movies and Shows on Disney+ in July 2023:

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire – July 5:

“Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire” is an animated series that debuts on July 5. Set in a world where young heroes possess elemental powers, the show follows their journey to protect their city from impending danger. With its vibrant animation and engaging storytelling, “Kizazi Moto” offers an action-packed and visually stunning viewing experience.

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War (Season 2) – July 8:

“Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War” returns for its second season on July 8. Based on the popular manga series, the anime follows Ichigo Kurosaki’s quest to protect the living world from malevolent spirits. With its intense battles, supernatural elements, and intricate storyline, “Bleach” appeals to anime fans seeking thrilling and immersive storytelling.

Synduality Noir (Season 1) – July 10:

“Synduality Noir” is a gripping crime drama series premiering on July 10. Set in a noir-inspired world, the show follows a private detective navigating a web of corruption and mystery. With its atmospheric visuals, complex characters, and suspenseful narrative, “Synduality Noir” delivers a captivating and immersive viewing experience.

The Bear (Season 2) – July 19:

“The Bear” returns for its second season on July 19. This heartwarming animated series tells the story of a lovable bear and his adventures in the forest. With its endearing characters, gentle life lessons, and beautiful animation, “The Bear” provides wholesome entertainment for young viewers and families alike.

Futurama (Season 11) – July 24:

“Futurama” continues with its eleventh season on July 24. The beloved animated series follows a delivery boy named Fry who is cryogenically frozen and wakes up in the future. With its clever humor, memorable characters, and science-fiction themes, “Futurama” has garnered a dedicated fan base over the years.

The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly – July 28:

“The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse” presents “Steamboat Silly” on July 28. This animated special pays homage to the classic “Steamboat Willie” cartoon and features Mickey Mouse and his friends in new and exciting adventures. With its nostalgic charm, vibrant animation, and timeless characters, this special is a delightful treat for Disney fans of all ages.

Movies and Shows Releasing in July 2023 on binge:

Scooby-Doo! Wrestlemania Story – July 6:

“Scooby-Doo! Wrestlemania Story” is an animated family film set to release on July 6. Join Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Inc. gang as they unravel a mysterious plot involving wrestling legends. Filled with humor, adventure, and iconic characters, this movie promises an entertaining and nostalgic experience.

Bullitt – July 7:

“Bullitt” is a classic action thriller film hitting screens on July 7. Starring Steve McQueen, the movie follows a San Francisco police detective as he investigates a high-profile case involving organized crime. Known for its iconic car chase scene, “Bullitt” offers gripping suspense and intense action.

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On – July 8:

“Marcel The Shell With Shoes On” is a charming animated film releasing on July 8. This endearing tale showcases the adventures of Marcel, a small shell with a big personality. With its delightful animation and whimsical storytelling, this movie is sure to capture the hearts of audiences of all ages.

I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned – July 8:

“R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned” is a supernatural action film set to release on July 8. The movie continues the story of the Rest in Peace Department, a team of deceased police officers who protect the living from malevolent spirits. Packed with thrilling action and supernatural elements, this film offers a thrilling cinematic experience.

Rebel Without A Cause – July 9:

“Rebel Without A Cause” is a classic drama film scheduled for release on July 9. Starring James Dean, the movie explores the struggles of teenagers dealing with societal pressures and family conflicts. With its iconic performances and exploration of youthful angst, “Rebel Without A Cause” remains a timeless cinematic gem.

Singin’ in The Rain – July 9:

“Singin’ in The Rain” is a beloved musical film arriving on July 9. Set in Hollywood’s transition from silent films to talkies, this joyous movie follows the romantic and professional escapades of a group of performers. With its memorable songs and captivating dance numbers, “Singin’ in The Rain” is a true cinematic masterpiece.

Abducted on Prom Night – July 10:

“Abducted on Prom Night” is a suspenseful thriller film set to release on July 10. The story revolves around a high school student who mysteriously disappears on her prom night, triggering a desperate search for the truth. With its tense atmosphere and unexpected twists, this movie keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

An Amish Sin – July 10:

“An Amish Sin” is a compelling drama film hitting theaters on July 10. The movie delves into the lives of individuals in an Amish community as they grapple with forbidden desires and navigate the conflicts between tradition and personal fulfillment. With its thought-provoking narrative, this film offers a glimpse into a lesser-explored world.

Black Girl Missing – July 11:

“Black Girl Missing” is a gripping mystery film set to release on July 11. Based on true events, the movie follows the investigation into the disappearance of a young Black woman. Through its engaging storytelling and emotional performances, “Black Girl Missing” sheds light on the importance of representation and justice.

Being Julia – July 11:

“Being Julia” is a captivating drama film arriving on July 11. The movie centers around a renowned actress who navigates the complexities of love and ambition in the 1930s theater scene. With its compelling performances andElegant period setting, “Being Julia” offers a glimpse into the world of showbiz and the pursuit of happiness.

Movies Releasing in July 2023 on Stan:

Deep Impact – July 1:

“Deep Impact” is a thrilling disaster film arriving on July 1. The story revolves around a comet on a collision course with Earth, and the desperate efforts to prevent an extinction-level event. Packed with intense action and emotional drama, “Deep Impact” offers a gripping cinematic experience.

Peter Rabbit (2018) – July 1:

“Peter Rabbit” is a delightful family film hitting Stan on July 1. Based on the beloved children’s book, this live-action/CGI hybrid follows the mischievous Peter Rabbit and his adventures in Mr. McGregor’s garden. With its charming characters and lighthearted humor, “Peter Rabbit” is perfect for family entertainment.

XXX – July 2:

“XXX” is an action-packed spy film releasing on July 2. Starring Vin Diesel, the movie follows an extreme sports enthusiast-turned-secret agent as he infiltrates a dangerous criminal organization. With its adrenaline-fueled stunts and explosive sequences, “XXX” delivers high-octane entertainment.

XXX: State of the Union – July 2:

“XXX: State of the Union” is the sequel to “XXX,” also arriving on July 2. In this action film, a new agent, played by Ice Cube, is recruited to save the U.S. government from a deadly conspiracy. Filled with intense action and a gripping plot, “XXX: State of the Union” ramps up the excitement.

XXX: The Return of Xander Cage – July 2:

“XXX: The Return of Xander Cage” continues the action-packed franchise, releasing on July 2. Vin Diesel returns as Xander Cage, who comes out of self-imposed exile to confront a dangerous weapon known as “Pandora’s Box.” With its exhilarating stunts and globe-trotting adventure, this film delivers pure adrenaline.

The Addams Family 2 – July 6:

“The Addams Family 2” is an animated comedy film arriving on July 6. The eccentric Addams family embarks on a hilarious road trip adventure, encountering quirky characters along the way. With its spooky charm and offbeat humor, “The Addams Family 2” offers laughs for the whole family.

Hard Candy – July 6:

“Hard Candy” is a gripping psychological thriller set to release on July 6. The movie follows a teenage girl who seeks revenge on a suspected pedophile. Filled with tension and thought-provoking themes, “Hard Candy” explores the dark corners of human nature.

Knowing – July 9:

“Knowing” is a sci-fi thriller arriving on July 9. The story centers around a professor who discovers a cryptic numerical code predicting major global disasters. With its suspenseful plot and intriguing concept, “Knowing” keeps audiences on the edge of their seats.

The House of Snails – July 11:

“The House of Snails” is a drama film set to release on July 11. This poignant story follows a man who returns to his family home and confronts the secrets and conflicts of the past. With its introspective narrative and compelling performances, “The House of Snails” explores themes of identity and reconciliation.

Paper City – July 11:

“Paper City” is a crime drama film hitting Stan on July 11. The movie delves into the gritty underworld of a city driven by corruption and violence. With its raw storytelling and atmospheric setting, “Paper City” immerses viewers in a dark and morally complex world.

Movies and Shows Releasing on Paramount+ in July 2023:

Paramount+ offers an exciting lineup of movies and TV shows in July 2023. Let’s explore the upcoming releases and what they have in store for viewers:

A Thin Line – July 6:

“A Thin Line” is a captivating drama film set to premiere on July 6. The movie explores the complex dynamics of relationships and the blurred boundaries between love and obsession. With its compelling performances and intricate storytelling, “A Thin Line” delves into the human psyche and the consequences of emotional entanglements.

No Escape (Season 1) – July 9:

“No Escape” is an intense and thrilling TV series premiering on July 9. The show follows a group of individuals trapped in a dangerous and deadly game, where they must solve puzzles and overcome challenges to survive. With its adrenaline-fueled suspense and nail-biting scenarios, “No Escape” keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

Special Ops: Lioness (Season 1) – July 23:

“Special Ops: Lioness” is an action-packed TV series arriving on July 23. The show centers around a highly skilled female operative and her team as they embark on covert missions to protect national security. With its thrilling espionage plotlines and dynamic characters, “Special Ops: Lioness” offers an immersive and exhilarating viewing experience.

Tad, The Lost Explorer and the Emerald Tablet – July 25:

“Tad, The Lost Explorer and the Emerald Tablet” is an animated adventure film releasing on July 25. This family-friendly movie follows the journey of Tad, an intrepid explorer, as he sets out to recover a legendary artifact. Filled with humor, excitement, and vibrant animation, “Tad, The Lost Explorer and the Emerald Tablet” is sure to entertain audiences of all ages.

Zoey 102 – TBA:

“Zoey 102” is an upcoming TV show on Paramount+, although the specific release date is yet to be announced. Building upon the popular “Zoey 101” series, this spin-off follows the beloved character Zoey as she navigates her new life in college. With its relatable coming-of-age themes and engaging storytelling, “Zoey 102” offers a nostalgic trip down memory lane for fans.

Transformers: Earthspark (Season 1 part 3) – TBA:

“Transformers: Earthspark” returns for the third part of its first season on Paramount+. While the exact release date is to be announced, fans can expect more exciting adventures featuring their favorite Transformers characters. Packed with thrilling action, epic battles, and intricate mythologies, “Transformers: Earthspark” offers an immersive experience for fans of the franchise.

Movies and TV Shows Releasing on Shudder in July 2023:

Etheria Film Night 2023 – July 2:

“Etheria Film Night 2023” is an annual showcase of short films directed by emerging women filmmakers in the horror and genre space. This event celebrates the talent and creativity of female directors, offering a diverse range of thrilling and thought-provoking stories.

Day of the Dead (1985) – July 3:

“Day of the Dead” is a classic zombie horror film directed by George A. Romero. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the movie follows a group of survivors as they try to navigate a zombie-infested landscape. With its intense atmosphere and groundbreaking practical effects, “Day of the Dead” remains a genre favorite.

Baby Blood – July 10:

“Baby Blood” is a French horror film that tells the story of a woman who becomes the unwilling host to a monstrous creature growing inside her. As her pregnancy progresses, she must confront the terrifying truth and decide how to deal with the malevolent entity within her.

The Price We Pay – July 13:

“The Price We Pay” is a documentary that explores the dark underbelly of the pharmaceutical industry. Through in-depth interviews and investigative journalism, the film examines the ethics and consequences of the profit-driven nature of the pharmaceutical world.

Quicksand – July 14:

“Quicksand” is a suspenseful thriller that follows the story of a woman who becomes trapped in a deadly game of cat and mouse. As she tries to uncover the truth and escape the clutches of a mysterious assailant, tension and suspense escalate, making for a gripping viewing experience.

Contorted – July 17:

“Contorted” is a psychological horror film that delves into the twisted mind of a disturbed individual. As his psyche unravels, reality and nightmare merge, blurring the line between what is real and what is imagined. Prepare for a mind-bending journey into the depths of the human psyche.

Sharksploitation – July 21:

“Sharksploitation” is a collection of thrilling and entertaining shark-themed films. From shark attack survival stories to creature features, this curated selection celebrates the allure and excitement of these apex predators.

A Bittersweet Life – July 24:

“A Bittersweet Life” is a Korean action thriller that follows the story of a loyal gangster who finds himself torn between his boss and a woman he falls for. As loyalty and love collide, he must navigate a dangerous world of betrayal and revenge.

Oldboy (2003) – July 24:

“Oldboy” is a critically acclaimed South Korean film directed by Park Chan-wook. This neo-noir revenge thriller follows a man who is inexplicably imprisoned for years and seeks vengeance upon his release. With its stylish direction and shocking twists, “Oldboy” has gained a cult following.

Dead of Night (1945) – July 24:

“Dead of Night” is a classic British horror anthology film known for its chilling stories and eerie atmosphere. The movie weaves together several tales of the supernatural, creating a sense of unease and terror that has stood the test of time.

