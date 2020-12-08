Find your lost android phone easily by using Google’s Find My Device service with the app or also with the browser.

When you will visit the Find My Device website or even use it in its app, your phone’s location will be visible on a map. You can play a sound which will locate it.

Losing your phone shake the ground from beneath your feet which is the reason why Apple and Google both have given the option of the Find My Device app. If you have missed your AirPods and can’t find them visit https://techstory.in/how-to-track-your-apple-airpods-when-youve-lost-them/ to find its location.

Google’s Find My Device works almost the same on Android phones like the Find My feature works for apple. Know how to locate your Android using Google’s Find My Device service-

If you wish to locate your Android using Google’s Find My Device service, you can do so easily by downloading the Find My Device from the Google Play Store or even visiting the Find My Device official website. All you have to make sure is that you should visit the app or website which is logged into the same account but from a different phone.

We’d like you to be cautious while using the website from a computer which is publically available or is someone else’s. What you can do in such a case is to access the website with a browser in private or incognito mode and log out when you are done.

Launch the Find My Device app or visit the Google Find My Device in a web browser. In case there is just one device in the range, Find My Device will connect to the device on its own. However, if there is more than one device on the map, you can tap to select the name of the one you are trying to find. The name of all the devices will be present at the top of your screen. When you discover your phone on the Find My Device, you can further have three options-