How To Locate Your Lost AirPods Using Find my AirPods Feature

If you lose your AirPods outside of their case, you can likely find them using Find My iPhone. The help works for all your Apple devices, not simply your iPhone.

There are two different ways to begin: you can either do it on your iPhone or iPad (or iPod contact) or in the desktop.

If you’re using a computer:

Open iCloud.com Sign in (you’ll need your Apple ID and password for this) Tap on the icon that says “Find iPhone” Select on “All Devices” and see for AirPods in the drop-down device list

If you’re using your iPhone or iPad:

Find the Find My iPhone app Sign in applying your Apple ID You should view a list of all your attached Apple devices, including AirPods.

Whenever you’re signed in and looking at your device show, you should see a lot of shaded dots. These dots explain to you the position of every device.

A blue dot implies the device that you’re currently working

A green dot indicates that the device is online

A gray dot signifies that the device is offline. This could mean a shift of things, including that the device has moved out of battery, is switched off, or is out of reach.

However, the map should be capable to show you wherever it was last attached. In the case of AirPods, if they ultimately come back online, you’ll get a warning on whatever device you use them with.

If you misplaced your AirPods in two separate areas, don’t worry: the app will let you get one at a time.

You’ll just have the option to see each AirPod in turn on the map. When you discover the AirPod the map is showing you, put it for its location — when you refresh the map, it should show you where the other one is.

While you move near to your missing AirPods, you can have them play a sound — since they’re connected with Bluetooth and you have another Apple device with you.

If you’re using iCloud.com, see the button that states “Play Sound” in the topmost right corner.

If you’re using Find My iPhone, tap Actions > Play Sound .

The sound will start for two minutes, preparing progressively louder through that time. Once you get them, you can end the sound.