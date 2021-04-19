Redmi To Launch New Redmi Gaming Phone With 144Hz Refresh Rate Display & Shoulder Buttons

Xiaomi’s Redmi will release the first-ever gaming phone shortly. The Redmi gaming phone has been seen in several leaks ahead of its official reveal. Recent research shines further attention on the phone’s capabilities.

Redmi’s New Gaming Phone – Specification, Features, And Pricing

This month, Redmi is expected to unveil a gaming-focused smartphone based on the Dimensity 1200 chipset.

The M2104K10C smartphone, which was recently authorized by China’s 3C authority, is thought to be Redmi’s upcoming gaming handset. A few core specifications of the smartphone have been revealed by Sina Finance, a Chinese newspaper.

According to the study, the Redmi gaming phone will feature a Samsung AMOLED E4 display with a punch-hole in the front. For a great gaming experience, the screen can allow a refresh rate of up to 144Hz.

For a better gameplay experience, the smartphone is supposed to have gaming shoulder buttons similar to those seen on the Black Shark series models. The phone is expected to have a big battery (5000-6000mAh).

The phone powered by the Dimensity 1200 chipset is supposed to allow 67W quick charging. Unfortunately, there is little information on the device’s battery power.

According to previous news, the smartphone would have a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 main camera. It is estimated that the system would cost about 2,000 Yuan ($306).

According to rumors surrounding the smartphone, it will also be released in India. The BIS authority recently approved the Indian version of the handset, which has the model number M2104K10I.

The IMEI listing for the M210K410I indicated that it could be marketed in India under the POCO name. This gadget may be released as an F-series handset.

In other Redmi news, the company is preparing to introduce a couple of new phones in China.

The Redmi 20X may be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 5G global model. In the domestic market, a rebadged Redmi Note 10 4G and a new Snapdragon 4-chipset-powered 4G phone are also planned.

It’s unclear if these phones would be released alongside the Dimensity 1200-powered gaming phone.

