What does it mean to lock a PDF file, and why do you may need it? How can this be achieved? Is there a good service to assist you in coping with this vital task? In this piece, you’ll have these and some more of your questions answered. Keep reading for details.

What Is a Locked PDF?

When a PDF is locked, it means no one other than you (or a few other authorized people) can access your lock PDF document and interact freely with the content it features in a password-free manner. This effect is achieved with the help of specific digital web services or software. Wondering why you might want to lock a PDF? We’ve touched upon the main reasons for this below, so stay tuned.

Reasons for Locking PDF Files

There’s a wide array of reasons why you may want to password lock a PDF: to restrict access to what’s in the file, to control who edits the doc, or to prevent third parties from spreading it where you don’t want it to be. The methods you opt for to lock PDFs are determined by the reasons for doing so. Now, since this section refers to the ‘why’ side of the topic, let’s switch to that without further ado.

Copyright issues. You may decide to do the locking to prevent others from copying your content. Even though copyright laws in the US are rock solid, that might not be the case when it comes to using your files overseas. With that said, in many cases, dealing with the results of your work being stolen is an exhausting and expensive process. File intactness. Locking PDF content may be the result of your intention to prevent third parties from deliberately or unintentionally erasing or changing important information there. That is especially true when you’ve been working to create the file for some time and want to preserve its integrity. Fraud prevention. If you want to limit the possibility of your important documents being hacked or stolen, make the most of the vastly available lock PDF file possibility. If you do that, a very limited number of people will get to even view your files in the first place. But that’s good news in the ‘why’ aspect of this action, isn’t it? Sensitive data protection. PDFs are portable and easily shareable. With that in mind, if you want to protect your or your clients’ sensitive documents from leaking out to the wrong people, just make the most of the power of encrypted PDF docs.

How to Lock a PDF With PDFLiner

If you’re looking for a secure way to protect your files, you’re welcome to make the most of PDFLiner. It’s a reliable platform that makes editing, e-signing, sharing, and password-protecting your files a piece of cake. Below, you’ll find a quick step-by-step guide to protect PDF file forms from being edited or shared in an unauthorized way.

Start by registering with the service. Indicate your email, set up a reliable password, familiarize yourself with the terms and conditions, and hit ‘Register’. In case you’re already signed up to the platform, just log in. On pdfliner.com, you can create your own docs and adjust the ones offered for free in the catalog. In case you’re interested in utilizing your own doc, just upload it to the platform’s website by clicking the red-colored ‘Upload Document’ button. Alternatively, just drag the needed file into the upload area. Edit the PDF the way you see fit by taking full advantage of the service’s versatile features. E-sign the form if necessary. When all is said and done, save the file by hitting the ‘Done’ button in the upper right corner of the page. Upon doing that, you’ll see a pop-up window emerging with possible further options. Click ‘Go to MyDocs’ to launch all your files. Password-protect this specific file you’ve just edited and save it there, too. To get the locking going, open the three-dot settings menu next to the needed file and select the ‘Lock file’ option. Come up with a password to protect your PDF. Follow the typical guidelines when drafting a solid combination. Type the newly created password and hit ‘Lock’. That’s about it, the saved file is now fully protected from unauthorized access, editing, and sharing.

More PDF Editing Features

Aside from the incredibly useful password-shield feature, the platform also comes with the tools that are sure to come in handy for anyone on the prowl for a top-notch online PDF management service.

Here are some major PDFLiner the possibilities that will definitely tickle your fancy:

add e-signatures: easy, secure, and legally binding;

incorporate branding: make the file cater to your company’s unique style and concept;

convert PDF to JPG: super handy and the learning curve is not steep at all;

draw on PDFs: your convenience and versatility are the service’s key perks.

So, if you still haven’t switched to digital document processing, we recommend that you do it as soon as possible. Because with a solid online PDF editing service at your fingertips, you are bound to save heaps of your time while coping with your used-to-be-exhausting administrative tasks.

Final Word

At the end of the day, PDF password-protection is paramount under a variety of circumstances. Irrespective of the reason why you want to limit access to some of your files, you should always have a quality tool to help you cope with this task in a fast and effortless way. And that’s where PDFLiner kicks in. With the tool, you will successfully manage your files online with laser-like focus on accuracy and security.