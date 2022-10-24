The most valuable NFTs in world football.

It’s a fact, NFTs are here to stay, and it’s obvious that footballers want a piece of this action because they know how valuable they can beçcome and what people can pay for them. A source of extra income for their already quite rich accounts.

For many years players have been involved in contemporary art, and many have released songs or acted in films. Nowadays, the craze for NFTs has them as major patrons of artists who see their name involved with that of a world superstar.

Let’s take a look at the most valuable NFTs in the world of world football. Which of these would you buy?

5. Mohamed Salah

Perhaps the greatest Egyptian player in history is very involved in causes to help his country and has built hospitals, schools, and helped families and others who need a helping hand to get by.

Apart from all this, he is one of the best players in Africa and Europe. The Liverpool player is one of the leaders of Klopp’s squad and has already won everything with them. Champions League, Premier League, well, the Egyptian Pharaoh is part of the history of the Merseyside team.

In 2021, he scored a hat-trick against Manchester United that was immortalised on an NFT that was sold for $141k. Many of the proceeds from this piece of art went to generic institutions in his country. Salah always thinks about his people, that’s why they love him.

4. Kevin de Bruyne

The third-place winner of this year’s Ballon d’Or is undoubtedly the best midfielder on the planet. His vision is breathtaking, he finds space where there is none and is a magician with the ball at his feet.

With Manchester City, he has become the leader and orchestrator of the team. He has won almost everything, he only needs to win the Champions League with the Sky Blue to become a living legend of the institution.

They created an NFT for him that immediately ended up selling for 167 thousand dollars. Kevin has part of that profit because he lent his image, and he owns those rights. His unique card came out in 2021 and is still one of the most sought-after in sports.

The proceeds have also been distributed to charities that the player supports, which speaks to his good heart and noble intentions in using the rights to his image.

There is talk that if he has a good World Cup and makes history with Belgium he may release another one commemorating his performance. We will have to wait and see.

3. Cristiano Ronaldo

CR7 is not one of the best of this era, he is one of the best in history. Cristiano has become an idol of the crowds and his numbers and achievements back this up. There are hardly any players in the history books who have won what the Portuguese has won.

The current Manchester United striker has won several NFTs and has quite an interesting collection. There is something for everyone, and they celebrate various moments in his very long history. But the one that caused the biggest sensation was when he was at Juventus.

On that occasion, a 1-for-1 edition of a bust of Ronaldo was released and sold for 265,000 dollars. This is the most valuable NFT in the Portuguese’s collection. He is expected to release a few more because, according to the player, he still has many more moments to immortalise.

It is no secret that Cristiano is not living a great moment. He is not a starter at United, and the team is playing in the Europa League. But the Portuguese is a competitive beast who has vowed to rise again and take the team to the top once more before he retires.

Surely he’ll take it to an NFT and there will be even more to spend than $265k.

2. Erling Haaland

The Norwegian android is at an unreal level of football. He has more goals than games and has become a record-breaking player at a very young age putting him in contention for a very high place in history.

The young forward is known to be very focused on playing and is rarely seen in anything other than football. Yes, he is very active on social media, but he tries to avoid the scandals, which once upon a time at the start of his career threatened to taint a rookie who already had the world in awe.

With Dortmund, he began to amaze, the big brands wanted him as an ambassador because an athlete of that level is starting to become a very valuable figure as a method of advertising. At 22, everything he touches turns to gold. He and Mbappé have mastered the new generations of fans who will watch them mature and want to be like them.

When he signed for Manchester City, an NFT was taken out in his honour and blew up the market. It’s worth $687,000, and it sent Cristiano to third place. That speaks to his influence in the world, as it’s not just football fans who invest in him. Haaland is already a global figure and has a long way to go.

1. Lionel Messi

The Argentinean is at the top of all lists when it comes to football and in all other sports, he is also at the top. Messi dominates the world and is likely to go down in history as the greatest of all time.

There is no corner of the world where the PSG striker’s name does not cause a sensation. La Pulga moves emotions all over the planet and every product he releases sells like hotcakes. Messi is a guarantee for any brand he is associated with.

A couple of years ago he started to get involved in art and NFTs and when he won his sixth Ballon d’Or a unique edition called The Golden One was released and sold for a million dollars making it the most valuable in football.

But, as we mentioned, the striker also moves the sporting planet and his NFT is one of the most valuable in sport. He is part of the top 10 sports figures, but it is still far from that of LeBron James who sold for 21 million.

Surely if Messi wins the World Cup, the moment will be commemorated with a unique NFT, and it has been said that it could go for as much as 50 million. Even more expensive than the trophy the Argentine could lift in Qatar.

Which of these would you like to acquire? Which player is missing his NFT?