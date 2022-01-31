How to lock my Facebook profile

One method for restricting individuals’ admittance to your Facebook profile is to lock your profile. Doing as such seriously restricts what’s noticeable to the general population on your profile. We’ll tell you the best way to do that on Facebook in the work area and versatile.

What Happens When You Lock Your Facebook Profile?

At the point when you lock your profile, just your Facebook companions can see the substance on your timetable. The standard variant of your profile picture and cover photograph is likewise simply apparent to your companions. Any posts that you have imparted to the “People in general” setting will change to “Companions.”

Facebook will just show specific segments of the About Info segment in your profile. Your Stories might be noticeable to your companions. Highlights like profile survey and label audit will be turned on.

Any new posts that you make in your record may be imparted to your companions. Remember, however, that locking your profile doesn’t change how individuals think that you are on Facebook.

Lock Your Facebook Profile on Desktop

On the off chance that you are on a Windows, Mac, Linux, or Chromebook PC, utilize the Facebook site to lock your profile.

To do as such, first, open an internet browser on your PC and send off the Facebook webpage. If you have not as of now, sign in to your record on the site.

In Facebook’s upper right corner, click your name to open your profile page.

On the profile page, in the tabs column underneath your name, click the three spots (which are to the super right of the tab list).

From the menu that shows up, select “Lock Profile.”

You will see a “Lock Your Profile” window. Here, click “Lock Your Profile.”

Furthermore, your Facebook profile is currently locked. Close the lock profile window by clicking “Alright.”

You’re good to go. Just certain pieces of your profile are presently apparent to general society.

To open your profile, then, at that point, click the three-specks menu > Unlock Profile > Unlock > Unlock Profile.

Lock Your Facebook Profile on Mobile

On the off chance that you utilize an iPhone, iPad, or Android telephone, access the Facebook application to lock your profile.

Start by sending off the Facebook application on your telephone.

In the application, tap the three-level lines. Assuming you are on an iPhone or iPad, you will see these lines in the base right corner of the application. Assuming you are on Android, these lines are in the upper right corner.

On the “Menu” screen that opens, tap your profile at the top.

On the profile page, underneath your name, tap the three spots.

You will see a “Profile Settings” page. Here, tap “Lock Profile.”

On the “Lock Your Profile” screen, tap “Lock Your Profile.”

Also, you have effectively locked your profile from non-companions on Facebook. Appreciate!

To open your profile tap “Open Profile” where you tapped “Lock Profile” in the above advances.

While you are dealing with your Facebook protection settings, did you realize you can make your past Facebook posts more private? There’s a simple method for doing that, as clarified in our aide.