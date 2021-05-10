How to lock your Facebook profile

American technology conglomerate Facebook provides its active users with a plethora of privacy options. These include the ability to lock their profile if they wish to. By locking a user’s profile, only a limited view of the profile to people who are not on the “Friends” list on Facebook will be shown. A locked profile will show photos and posts on the timeline, stories, and new posts, and the profile picture and cover photo only to people who are on the “Friends” list. Also, their ‘Public’ posts will no longer be publicly accessible to anyone. Instead, they will only be visible to friends.

If someone would like to lock their Facebook profile, they can either do so via the mobile app or through their browser. However, it is important to note that the desktop version of Facebook does not have the option to lock one’s profile. Despite this minor setback, there is a way to work around this. Moreover, this feature to lock your profile is only limited to the Android app.

If you have the Android mobile app, you can lock your Facebook profile by using the following steps:

Open the mobile app and tap to go on your profile. Tap the menu icon next to “Add to Story.” (Note: The menu icon is represented by three dots.) Tap on the “Lock Profile” option. The following page will give you a brief idea on how this feature works with an option to Lock Your Profile at the bottom. Tap on it. A pop-up will come on the screen. It was say “You Locked Your Profile.” Tap on OK.

If you want to lock your Facebook profile through your desktop, there is no direct way to do so. But, as mentioned before, there is definitely a workaround hat you can use if you do not have access to the mobile app.

Go to https://www.facebook.com/. Click on your icon for your personal profile. In the URL, replace ‘www’ with ‘m’ . The URL should now read ‘m.facebook.com/yourprofilename’. This new URL will take you to a mobile version of Facebook on your desktop browser. You should see a three dot menu icon next to the “Edit Profile” option. In the three dot menu, click on the see the “Lock Profile” option. Just like in the Android version, this next page will show you how locking works, with an option to Lock Your Profile at the bottom. Click on it. Your profile is now locked.

If you have an iOs device, you can use the workaround to lock your profiles. You could even borrow an Android device and follow the aforementioned steps.