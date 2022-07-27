It is very much obvious to expect this from top-tier companies that they will allow you 10 ways to log-in but make it very difficult for you to log-out or unsubscribe from their service. This is a business strategy that is good for them but irritating for us users, you know!

Well, don’t you worry because today, I will tell you simple steps on how you can log out of your Amazon app. For your information, Amazon is also one of those companies where it is obvious on how to log-in to your Amazon account but in order to sign out, you will have to keep searching for the option or Google it.

In simple words, if you want to sign out from your Amazon app on a mobile device, you will have to go to “Settings”.

If you wish to sign out of Amazon from your laptop or PC, you will have to navigate to the “Accounts & Lists” menu.

How to log out of Amazon app?

If you are using a smartphone, follow the below mentioned steps to simply sign out of your Amazon account:

Launch Amazon on your smartphone. Click on the three vertical stacked lines at the bottom of your screen. Scroll down and go to Settings. The last option in the Settings menu will be Sign Out. Click on Sign Out and you are good to go!

Simple, isn’t it?

Now let’s try and figure out a way to log you out from your Amazon using a desktop.

Follow the below mentioned steps:

Open your browser and go to Amazon’s website. Search for the Accounts & List option on the top right corner of the screen. Click on it and the last option you will see is “Sign Out”. Click on Sign Out and you are good to go!

These are the simplest steps by which you can log out from your Amazon account easily.

However, please note that logging out from your smartphone will not log you out from your desktop. You will have to sign out from each device individually.

Amazon is one of the world’s most popular online stores for shopping. Everybody uses it to buy everything they want. Amazon offers discounted prices and multiple offers on your purchases as well. It is basically a great application to use and I am sure you all know it already.