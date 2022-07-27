MultiVersus is one of the most interesting new games that I have come across the past few months, and it is completely worthy of the hype that it has gained on Twitter. If you are not sure of what MultiVersus is, let me tell you what it is.

MultiVersus is a one-on-one battle game, a platform fighter game where you can team up and compete against your friends using iconic characters like Superman, Batman, Shaggy, Bugs Bunny, Arya etc. It is a free to play game by Warner Bros. Games that includes all these iconic characters from the Warner Bros. universe. This game is currently available in Europe, North and South America, New Zealand, and Australia.

If you are already playing this game and want to know of a way to unlock all characters in MultiVersus, let me tell you how you can do it.

How to unlock characters in MultiVersus?

Well, in order to unlock iconic characters in MultiVersus, there is a cost attached. Cost in terms of coins and in-game currency that will help you buy and unlock these characters. You can unlock your beloved cartoons including Tom and Jerry, and Rick and Morty. In total, there are about 16 characters that you can play as.

As mentioned in a report by HITC,

There are three ways of unlocking characters in MultiVersus:

Tickets and Tokens Gold Coins Gleamium currency

There are a few characters that can be unlocked by completing the tutorial of the game while there are some elite characters that you will have to purchase with Tickets, Gold Coins or Gleamium.

Once you begin to play, you will continuously earn Gold Coins. You can earn Gold Coins by playing multiplayer with friends, completing in-game missions and completing battle-pass tiers. On the other hand, you will need to purchase Gleamium with your own real currency.

Source: PSN Store

Below mentioned are some of the characters that are available as soon as you finish with your tutorial:

Jake, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn and Shaggy

While the other ones can be purchased with Gold Coins, Tokens or Gleamium as mentioned before.

As mentioned in a report by HITC, these are the prices for unlocking paid characters on MultiVersus:

Source: HITC

This is how you can unlock these elite players of the Warner Bros. universe in MultiVersus the game. I am sure that a battle between Superman and Batman will forever be iconic. Let us know if this helped you unlock your character!