How to look at watch history on Tiktok

TikTok clients know the aggravation of watching an interesting video on TikTok, coincidentally squeezing some unacceptable button, and losing it. You’re presumably thinking about how to see your watch history and return to your video in those circumstances. Luckily, there is an answer!

The most effective method to See Your Watch History in TikTok on the iPhone App

TikTok doesn’t have a “Watch History” button like other social applications. Be that as it may, there is a method for getting to your set of experiences. You can demand your information record from TikTok. This document contains data connected with your TikTok account, for example, your profile, remark history, adherents list, login history, like list, settings, and so on. It likewise contains a rundown of recordings you’ve watched, i.e., the “Video Browsing History” list.

This is the way to demand your TikTok information document to see your watch history:

Open the “TikTok” application and go to your profile.

Tap the three lines at the upper right corner and tap “Security.”

Select “Personalization and information.”

Pick “Download your information.”

Tap the “Solicitation information” button at the base.

You’ll get an information demand affirmation. Tap on the “Download information” tab to see the situation with your solicitation. For the time being, it says “Forthcoming,” and that implies TikTok is handling your solicitation. It as a rule requires around 24 hours.

At the point when the record is prepared, select “Download.” You’ll get diverted to your program.

Sign in to your TikTok account. You could get requested to confirm it.

In the new popup affirmation window, pick “Download.”

The record downloads in a compressed organization utilizing your default document chief. In the event that you can’t open it with your iPhone (no zip application introduced), you can move it to your PC and open it there.

When you open the compressed document, you’ll see a few .txt records. Open the one named “Video Browsing History.”

The rundown in the record contains the date, time, and a connection to each video. Use duplicate/glue to observe any video in your program.

Unfortunately, TikTok doesn’t have an activity feature like Facebook, so you can’t go straight to a previously commented video. However, there are still ways to track that video (aside from the methods above).

When commenting on someone’s TikTok video, others will likely see the comment and like it or respond to it. Fortunately, when they do, you’ll receive a notification. If you tap on the message icon at the bottom of the TikTok app, you can tap on the video to the right.

However, if you didn’t receive a notification, there isn’t a direct way to go back to that video. You’ll either need to use the Discover feature to search for it, go to the profile of the person who posted it, or follow the instructions above to sift through your watch history.