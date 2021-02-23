iPhone13-All about the release date, price, news.

The news of a new iPhone coming soon is all over the headlines. Either it could be the iPhone13 or maybe a iPhone12s. We know that people just almost got over the iPhone 12 and family, but here’s the spicy news all over town. The next iPhone will probably land in the market around the end of 2021.

Apple may be grabbing another Android feature for the iPhone 13. Here are all the rumors we know https://t.co/3bwreUgUEC — CNET (@CNET) February 22, 2021

The release date is expected to be somewhere around to be set for September 2021.

Little is thought about the cost of the iPhone 13, however we’d anticipate that it should be a comparable level to the iPhone 12 family. Those handsets cost more than the 2019 telephones – the iPhone 11 arrangement – yet that is a direct result of the expansion of 5G and a couple of other specialized components.

We’ll make certain to incorporate more 2021 iPhone value breaks and bits of gossip as we hear them, however underneath you can see the costs for the iPhone 12 arrangement that we’re moderately sure will be comparative one year from now.

Here is twitter reacting to the memes-

Iphone 6 users when dey realize that 6+6 is not even up to iPhone 13 🤦‍♂️😢 pic.twitter.com/wChttj7mAH — stevezy (@stevezyyyy) February 23, 2021

*Buys a new iPhone 12* Me: sh*t I forgot my receipt, I should go back in and get it *Enters the store* Attendant: Sir, the new iPhone 13 is out, will you like to purchase it? pic.twitter.com/JXYh5H9kAk — 𝕯𝖆𝖉𝖉𝖞 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖊 𝕭𝖆𝖆𝖑𝖊 (@TheKingtanda) February 23, 2021

Sugar daddies after they heard Iphone 13 has been released 😂😂💔 pic.twitter.com/l2FsUvJYV3 — WIL.LIAM 🎮🐐 (@buckson_william) February 23, 2021

I can’t even afford iphone 6 now there’s iphone 13 wow😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/XTSznZ7Uoz — Monni👑🥰 (@MonniHluluw) February 22, 2021

Apple has released iPhone13 and I’m here looking for money to upgrade from Android to iPhone 7 pic.twitter.com/icYZpxKlif — ARIELLA 💕 (Your Footies 🔌) (@AriEmpire_) February 23, 2021

I already promised myself I ain’t buying any iPhone until iPhone 25 is out. IPhone13 is just a step closer pic.twitter.com/fDWqDJcvOJ — #EndSARS✊✊✊ (@demolo7) February 22, 2021

Iphone13 and I’m still using an android. pic.twitter.com/JsC7O4qnNI — chun swae. (@girl_kaybee) February 22, 2021