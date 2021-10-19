How to make a GIF on iPhone

While the internet has evolved into a kind of technical fairyland over the last 30 years, the appeal of low-tech animated GIFs in the age of social media has held up better than most observers expected. Unlike before 2000, when you needed a computer-based graphical software to bring a sequence of static photos to life, today GIF creation is automated, and all you need is your smartphone. Using Apple’s Live Photos or third-party apps, you can make GIFs on your iPhone in a variety of ways. We’ll demonstrate how it’s done.

On the iPhone, you can simply make GIF animations from live photographs. Live pictures were first introduced by Apple on the iPhone 6S in 2015, and one of the numerous benefits of the function is that it can simply be converted into GIFs. A live photo is really a three-second movie in which the phone records footage for 1.5 seconds before and 1.5 seconds after you press the shutter button, resulting in a video with sound. In iOS 14, here’s how to make that into a GIF.

To take a live photo, open the Camera app and press the Bullseye symbol in the top-right corner of the screen until an animation begins and the yellow “live” label appears.

Launch the Photos app and tap Albums at the bottom of the window to transform the shot into a GIF.

Tap Live Photos under Media Types.

Swipe Up to select the image you wish to work with.

You’ll notice options like Live, Loop, Bounce, and Long Exposure; for your animation, choose either Loop or Bounce.

Loop softly loops the three-second live shot, successfully converting the live photo to a GIF.

Bounce is an animation that moves the live photo forward and backward.

If you’re not interested in creating and designing your own custom GIF from scratch, we recommend using the GIF finder in Apple Messages. To find and share GIFs with friends and family, add a GIF using the #images function in the iPhone app’s Messages.

Enter a contact or tap an existing discussion in Messages.

To find a specific GIF or enter a term, tap Find Images.

To include the GIF in your message, simply tap it.

Press the Send button.

If you hold down the Camera Shutter button for longer than it takes to capture a single picture, iOS 14 will launch the video camera instead of the photo burst mode, as it did in previous versions. You must press and hold the shutter button while sliding it to the left if you want to conduct a picture burst with various still frames at full quality. Be warned that it takes some time to become used to this specific motion. When you don’t feel like recording a movie, use burst images to mimic a flipbook animation designed to draw activity or create unique effects. With the bundled Shortcuts app on your iPhone, they’re especially useful for creating animated GIFs.

The free Giphy app, unquestionably the most well-known GIF creator available today, is a study in visual insanity. Despite the fact that Facebook now owns Giphy, the app is still accessible on the App Store. The only difference is that you must now create an account and then log in using Facebook, Apple ID, or facial recognition. With Giphy, you may choose from a large selection of free GIFs for every occasion. You may also utilise your own photos from your photo library or take a fresh shot or video and add animated stickers, text, filters, and even augmented reality (AR) effects to it.