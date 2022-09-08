How to Make a Sound as your Ringtone–Online and offline solution

Every mobile phone has a systematic ringtone. However, it can get way too boring to listen to that ringtone over and over again. In such a situation, you would like to set an exclusive ringtone for yourself that is actually likeable to you. Did you know that you can make a sound as your ringtone with the help of tools like Uniconverter? If not, then keep reading.

You can easily find a Ringtone Maker online, that allows you to create a customized ringtone for your mobile phone. You can use your favourite audio as your ringtone and receiving calls will not be frustrating anymore.

Introduction Wondershare UniConverter

Sometimes you want to set a piece of audio or music as your own ringtone or want to manage your audio library, Wondershare UniConverter is the complete video toolbox too, compress, convert, burn DVDs, edit videos and much more. Wondershare UniConverter also can convert audio to a cool ringtone.

The AI technology of the tool allows users to cut any audio file or MP3. With the help of an MP3 Cutter, you can simply import a music collection and then split these audio files immediately into several formats. After this, you can simply export the files to your device and use them.

How To Use Make Mobile Phone Ringtones With UniConverter

The following are some basic steps that you can use to make customized ringtones for your mobile phone with the help of UniConverter:

Step 1: Import Audio Files

The step is quite basic and simple. You simply need to import the audio clip to the tool that needs to be edited.

Step 2: Intelligent Splitting the Audio File

There is the option available to get your audio file split automatically. You can use AI to split the imported music file or list using Wondershare Uniconverter.

Step 3: Manual Trimming the Audio File

Users also get the option to trim their audio files manually. As you listen to the music, you can choose a ‘Start’ and ‘End’ point in the music segment according to your choice. You can edit and manage your file with detailed information. As you have made your choices, you can save the changes by clicking ‘Apply’.

Step 4: Save the Edited Audio

This is the last step, where you can get the cut audio at the end of the analysis. You will find the changes of your choice in the audio and then you can simply use them for ringtone.

How To Use Make Mobile Phone Ringtones With Media.Io

You can make a ringtone of your own choice for any android or iPhone, with the help of a ringtone maker online. It does not only allow you to make the ringtone of your choice but offers convenience as well. It supports different formats of audio like MP3, WAV, FLAC, AAC, M4R, and more. And, the unique feature of this audio cutter is that it also allows creating a ringtone of your choice from different videos like MOV, MP4, DAT, MTS, and VOB. You can use this free online video converter to extract audio from Youtube URL. There are tools to trim music, fade effects, and save audio in formats of your own choice.

The following are the simple steps to use Media.io:

Step 1: Upload Files

Use your android/iPhone browser to visit Media.io and launch the editor. Click ‘Choose Files’ to browse your local audio file and choose a file to edit. There are other options to upload files from YouTube, Google Drive, and Dropbox as well.

Step 2: Cut Audio File

There is a trimming bar to cut the audio file by simply reducing the bar from both ends. Use can also use ‘Start’ and ‘Stop’ durations for precision in the cut. For customization, you can apply ‘Fade in/out’ effects.

Step 3: Save or Share The Document

The last step is to preview the file that you have recently edited and then click on ‘Export’ to create your ringtone.

Other features

The additional features of online ringtone maker tools are as follows

Remove Vocals From Any Song

You can extract vocals from any song file of your choice, available in any format.

Change Your Voice With Diverse Sound Effects

You can put effects of your own choice to your ringtone and fade the audio as per choice.

Remove Background Noise From Video and Audio

As you have chosen a video or audio to make your ringtone, you can easily remove the noise from the background for better ringtone quality.

Verdict

Use an online ringtone maker to customize your ringtones and get rid of that in-built ringtone of your device. Tools like Unicoverter and Media.io are convenient to use and can give you an immediate result of your choice. Your ringtone can be as unique as your style and personality with these modern tools.