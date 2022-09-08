iPhone 13 price drops and iPhone 12 price increases

If you have wanted to buy an Apple iPhone and have been waiting for the prices to go down, then here is your chance. Read the entire article to learn more about this news piece.

The new iPhone 14

Apple has finally introduced a brand new series of iPhone 14. As per reports, the prices of this iPhone are very similar to that of the iPhone 13 but since a cheaper mini version was not introduced in this series, it seems to be a little expensive. So, after the introduction of the new series, the price of the iPhone 13 has gone down by 10000 rupees and that of the iPhone 13 mini has gone by 6000 rupees. It is only iPhone 12 which is pricier when compared to the others. So, if you are planning to buy an iPhone, then be a smart buyer and see the prices of all the phones before you come to a decision.

About Apple

Apple is an internationally popular company known for its mobiles, laptops, watches, etc. It has grown and achieved more and more success every year. It is currently being headed by Tim Cook. It makes products with some amazing features so that people can work to the best of their capabilities. The purpose behind making such products is to give power to everyone to be the best they can be in their field of work. The company has its headquarters in Cupertino, California. It comes among the top five American Information Technology companies and it is its estimated worth is about $365.8 billion in the year 2021.

About Tim Cook

Tim Cook is currently serving as the CEO of Apple. He is an extremely talented and skilled person and has seen the journey of Apple from when it was on the verge of bankruptcy till now when it has become one of the biggest information technology companies in the world. He is apple’s 7th CEO and has previously worked with big giants like IBM and Compaq. “The intense pressure of setting and executing Apple’s progression with deep precision, and of taking responsibility for the company’s effects on society, is almost unimaginable,” Laurene Powell Jobs wrote. “Yet Tim does it with compassion and discipline, turning to nature to replenish his spirit.”

About iPhone 14

Apple has finally introduced its new range of phones which is the iPhone 14 range. iPhone 14 has some amazing features like a magnificent 48 MP camera and along with that, it is also water resistant. Other features include that made from surgical grade stainless steel and is available in 4 fascinating colours.